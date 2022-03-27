Who is Kim Wolfe? Former CBS Survivor winner to host HGTV show Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?

HGTV continues to maintain its trail for the mind-boggling home-renovation series. In its upcoming brand-new show, Why the Heck Did I Buy This?, the show is set to bring in Kim Wolfe as its host.

The 39-year-old was the winner of CBS’s Survivor (2012) and resides in San Antonio, Texas. Wolfe realized her knack for home design when she and her husband bought their first 1940s house but wished to transform its look completely.

Moreover, in her upcoming show, Why the Heck Did I Buy This?, Kim Wolfe would be helping people transform their houses completely, which they initially did not like when they bought them.

Kim Wolfe was a backpacking guide

Born on January 30, 1983, Kim Spradlin Wolfe owns a bridal shop which indicates towards her pre-dominant knack for designing. Apart from being a TV personality and wife, she is also a mother of three children.

On her social media, she introduces herself as:

Always up for an adventure or a reno, sometimes they’re one and the same

Fans will be surprised to learn that in her early days, Kim Wolfe was a backpacking guide and worked at a rafting company in Colorado. She feels an instant connection between nature and the outdoors. Her inspiration for designing comes majorly from it, which she tries to incorporate into her work.

She also told HGTV about the connection that she draws between nature and her designs:

“You'll find some version of an animal in almost any room I've ever touched, whether it's the pattern of the hide or a brass monkey or whatever. I just think animals are so cool.”

The Survivor winner is also a very competitive person, which was quite evident from the show that won her $100,000. The bridal shop owner has acquired a lot of her competitive nature from her father, who was a football coach at the time. Kim grew up observing her father and has imbibed competitiveness in whatever she does.

Moreover, many of Survivor’s learnings have helped Kim concentrate on her upcoming show. She told HGTV:

"For both shows, I had to learn how to read people and figure out who they really are,"

She further said:

“I had to quickly kind of come in and assess the family, assess what their needs are, and try to figure out what's going to absolutely blow them away.”

Also, along with Kim Wolfe, Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? will be hosted by Bryan Wolfe, her husband. The show will premiere on March 30 at 9/8c.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul