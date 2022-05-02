×
“So Mohamed has Mommy issues”: 90 Day Fiancé fans take a dig at Mohamed for comparing Yvette to his mother

Yvette and Mohamed from 90 Day Fiancé (Image via TLC)
Modified May 02, 2022 07:42 AM IST
Feature

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 aired its third episode on Sunday on TLC. It featured 48-year-old Yvette (aka Yve) greeting her 25-year-old fiancé Mohamed at the airport.

Mohamed hails from Alexandria, Egypt, and has arrived in the US on a K-1 visa for 90 days. In Episode 3, he was seen saying that he loved his fiancé Yve and loved the fact that she was taking care of him like a mother:

“My perfect woman in my imagination is the woman who would love me as my mother.”

Yve, on the other hand, was upset when her friends pointed out that she was making a mistake by being in a relationship with a young man. However, the couple was happy when they met at the airport.

Fans react to Mohamed’s tantrums on 90 Day Fiancé

As soon as Mohamed landed, he was seen cribbing and whining about everything. He initially complained about the long flight and later complained about the bidet not working.

In a confessional, Mohamed said:

“A bidet, it’s like a faucet, for washing yourself after going to the toilet. And it’s important to me because I practice Islam, and when you’re going to pray five times a day, you’re gonna be facing God. So you have to be clean, hundred percent.”

Viewers took a dig at their relationship on social media. Take a look at the fans reacting to Mohamed’s behavior and his tantrums on the show:

So Mohamed has Mommy issues- got it! #90DayFiance https://t.co/RX3scuVvgF
Mohamed said “my mom is happy that I’m with Yve cause she needs a break.” 🥴 #90DayFiance
Mohamed has a boy king complex #90DayFiance
#90DayFiance Mohamed:"My ideal woman is that the woman loves me like my mother" Me: https://t.co/nxDqm7Ke2a
I’m glad the adoption papers went through and Mohamed is getting a new mommy 🤣🤣🤣 #90DayFiance https://t.co/sTvDWv0MIF
I can't with Mohamed... #90DayFiance
Ok Mohamed already expecting the woman to have all amenities up and running. Dude she’s not your mama-put the biday (??) together yourself. Man up boy!!!!#90DayFiance
Mohamed while Yve is at work. #90dayfiance https://t.co/Sh96iALGeS
#90DayFianceYve: Sorry honey I didn’t get a chance to install the bidet…Mohamed: https://t.co/Coxd3ftwvD
#90DayFiance Don’t t worry you will be Mohamed’s new mom. https://t.co/r1knRrLCBr
Mohamed is coming into Yve's house acting like he's entitled to being catered to. #90DayFiance
Yve’s baby Mohamed duties ;Clip nailsWash clothes Cook mealsInstall bidet Change diaper 😂🤣 #90DayFiance

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé Episode 3?

In 90 Day Fiancé Episode 3, Mohamed was portrayed as a boy who was dependent on his mother back at home and expected the same from his fiancé. Apart from the cultural differences getting in the way of their relationship, Mohamed's tantrums didn't sit well with fans.

Apart from Yvette and Mohamed, the latest installment of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 also showed the other couples struggling to make things work. While Biniyam and Ariela faced criticism from his family, Bilal was all set to put a pin on his prank.

The official synopsis of the third episode explained it the best. It read:

"Bilal comes clean to Shaeeda; Emily's first-day request stuns Kobe; Miona meets Jibri's skeptical parents; Bini's confession to his sisters doesn't go as planned; Yve welcomes Mohamed to the U.S.”

Some family drama was also seen when Jibri brought Miona home to South Dakota. The couple has had disagreements about the location they would like to settle in. The two decided to stay at Jibri’s parents’ home until they made a decision, and this brought in a lot of criticism from his mother.

Also Read Article Continues below

Only time will tell which of these couples will go through with marriage at the end of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. The reality TV show airs a new episode every Sunday on TLC at 8.00 pm ET.

