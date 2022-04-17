What is the age difference between Yvette and Mohamed? 90 Day Fiancé couple’s relationship explored

TLC's new drama 90 Day Fiancé, which will be showcasing seven long-distance couples, is all set to premiere on April 17, 2022. The show is not new to showing couples with a wide age difference. One such couple who will be seen in season 9 is of Mohamed and Yvette.

Mohamed and Yvette have an age difference of more than 20 years. In the upcoming season, Mohamed will be coming to the United States to win over Yvette and marry her. If the couple cannot get married in three months, Mohamed will be sent back to his native country.

All about 90 Day Fiancé couple Yvette and Mohamed

The age difference between Yvette and Mohamed is 23 years but despite the huge age gap, the couple are deeply in love and want to have a future together.

Mohamed, a 25-year-old who hails from Egypt, slid into the 48-year-old Yvette's DMs after he saw that they share a common interest in fitness.

Initially, the duo stayed in touch via texts and long calls, but after some time, Yvette, an Albuquerque, New Mexico native, decided to travel to Egypt to meet her love. Despite the age difference, Mohamed was over the moon to see his lady love. Soon after, the couple got engaged.

Yvette is the single mother of a 12-year-old son with special needs, with her ex-husband and loves to live a free life. Mohamed was born and bought up in a traditional Islamic family and disapproves of Yvette’s lifestyle.

It will be interesting to see how the couple will resolve their differences and lead a life together as they have planned.

About 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé feautures couples in long-distance relationships who apply for a K-1 visa, allowing the engaged partner of a U.S. citizen to enter the United States. After the fiancé arrives in the States, the couple will have to decide whether they want to marry each other and spend the rest of their lives together or not in 90 days. If the couple does not get married within those 90 days, their fiancé will be sent back to their home country.

Other couples who will be testing their relationship on the show are:

Ariela Weinberg (Princeton, N.J. ) and Biniyam Shibre (Ethiopia)

Miona (Serbia) and Jibri Bell (South Dakota)

Kobe (Cameroon) and Emily (Salina, Kan.)

Kara (Charlottesville, Va.) and Guillermo (Venezuela)

Shaeeda (Trinidad and Tobago) and Bilal (Kansas City, Mo.)

Patrick (Austin, Texas) and Thaís (Brazil)

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé starts Sunday, April 17. Tune in at 8.00 pm ET/PT to witness the couples' journeys and their fate.

Edited by Sabika