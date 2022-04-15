Who is Miona Bell from 90 Day Fiancé? Reality TV star describes herself as “feminist” and “activist”

Couple Miona Bell and Jibri Bell are set to film their love story on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. Premiering on April 17, the show will feature the couple sorting out their differences in getting married. The 23-year-old Miona Bell is originally from Serbia and calls herself a feminist and an activist.

90 Day Fiancé features seven couples who have lived together for some time and are ready to get married. Before they tie the knot, they have to deal with hurdles like distance, each other’s family, culture, and career.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Following K-1 visa rules, the couples will have 90 days to wed before the visa expires and their fiancé is sent back to their home country. The pressure is on and with travel guidelines more challenging than ever, there’s even more at stake with these international love stories.

It further adds:

This season, couples aren’t just navigating unique lifestyle and cultural changes when arriving in America—many of them must also adjust to parenthood and nontraditional family lifestyles. And while absence makes the heart grow fonder, personalities and temperaments have changed, and not always for the best…will these seven couples make it to the altar?

Miona Bell of 90 Day Fiancé is a makeup artist

Serbia native, Miona is a makeup artist from Palm Springs, California. She also has a separate Instagram page where she highlights her stunning makeup work for her clients. Moreover, Miona might also start her own makeup line.

Bell loves to travel the world frequently. Miona Bell has visited a large number of places in the last few years. In 2021, she visited Tanzania, Africa to spend some quality time and also met some adorable children in the country. She believes in uplifting children who cannot manage their education. The activist is tied to Tuleeni Children’s Home, a community empowering children’s education.

On one of her trips, she had also visited Phuket, Thailand to spend a beautiful vacation with her fiancé, Jibri Bell.

It was during this vacation, that her boyfriend of two years popped the question to her, to which she said ‘yes’.

The couple is all set to marry but are facing trouble with mutual decisions on certain issues. Miona wishes to shift to a big city after getting married, whereas Jibri wishes to temporarily stay in South Dakota until they gather enough funds to afford the expenses of the city.

In one of the trailers for the premiere episode, Miona Bell argued with her fiancé over the issue. She said:

"I don't know what's the nicer way to say this, but, if I wanted a small city life, I could have stayed just here in Niš and live that type of life. I really don't want to come to America and live like a 50-year-old."

Viewers can watch 90 Day Fiancé premiering on April 17, at 8.00 PM ET/PT on TLC.

Edited by Somava Das