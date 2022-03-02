Who is Steven Piet? All about Joey King's fiance as 'The Kissing Booth' star announces engagement

Joey King recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Steven Piet. The Kissing Booth star took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the proposal and revealed that the pair got engaged on February 2, 2022.

The actress also called herself the “luckiest lady alive” and mentioned that hanging out with her beau for life sounds like a “real dream”:

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive.”

Piet shared several photos from the special occasion on social media. He mentioned that the couple got engaged in a “cold and windy” weather and called King his “best friend”:

“The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together.”

Piet also wrote that King “unlocked a dimension of love” in him that he never knew existed before. According to The Daily Mail, the engagement reportedly took place in Joshua Tree National Park, California.

Steven Piet and Joey King first met while filming the 2019 Hulu series, The Act. While the former played the role of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on the show, her fiance served as the co-executive producer and directed two episodes of the series.

King was previously in a relationship with her The Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi, but the pair parted ways in 2018.

Everything to know about Joey King’s fiance, Steven Piet

Steven Piet is a producer, director, and writer (Image via Joey King/Instagram)

Steven Piet is a film and television director, producer, and writer. He is best known for his work in Hulu’s The Act. Besides serving as the co-executive producer of the limited series, he also directed two episodes titled Free and Plan B.

He is also known for directing USA Network’s Briarpatch and Channel Zero. Piet even served as a consulting producer on Syfy’s 2018 show Nightflyers. As per IMDB, the director has previously worked as a cinematographer, digital imaging technician, and editor in Hollywood.

Piet even wrote and directed the 2015 film Uncle John before collaborating with Erik Crary for Nightflyers and Channel Zero. The duo also signed a deal with Universal Content Productions in 2019 and is likely to work on more projects in the future.

According to Seventeen, Piet was raised in Chicago and attended the Savannah College of Art and Design as a film major. Festival Scope noted that he directed several projects in Chicago, including broadcasting commercials, music videos, and short films.

Steven Piet garnered further media attention after his relationship with Joey King came to light. The couple met in 2019 and made their red carpet debut at the Emmy Awards that same year. They went Instagram official in 2020 and finally put a ring on their relationship last month.

