Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson relationship explored as couple announce pregnancy, set to welcome third child together  

Television personalities Jessica Graf, 31, and Cody Nickson, 36, are expecting their third child together this August. Graf and Nickson announced their pregnancy through an Instagram reel they posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

The reel showed the couple embracing with You Are My Sunshine playing in the background. It also featured their daughters Maverick, 2, and Carter, 1, holding the sonogram of their soon-to-be-born sibling, as they smiled from ear to ear. The caption of the reel read:

"Nickson Addition 08.2022 @babynickson"

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson met on reality show Big Brother in 2017

The couple, who won the 30th installment of The Amazing Race in 2018, met as participants on the 19th season of the reality show Big Brother in 2017.

The duo immediately hit it off and on February 13, 2018, Jessica Graf said "yes" to Cody Nickson's proposal. They announced their engagement two days later on Instagram with a video of the sweet moment.

In September 2018, Jessica Graf announced that she was over 11 weeks into her first pregnancy. She took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a photo of the couple holding up a sonogram of their little bundle of joy. Part of the post's caption read:

"WE’RE PREGNANT! And I’m over the moon! I’m so excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together! ... We’re honored to be adding the FIFTH Big Brother baby to the world! We can’t wait to meet you little one and we already love you more than anything!"

The couple tied the knot on October 14, 2018.

According to reports, their first daughter, Maverick, was born in March 2019, on St. Patrick's Day. Graf posted a photo of herself holding her newborn with Nickson by her side, sitting on the hospital bed. The caption of the post, in which Maverick's personal Instagram account was tagged, said:

"Miss @mavericknickson came almost a whole month early!"

Earlier in May 2020, the pair announced the news of their second pregnancy, which - as Graf said on her podcast Now What?! - came "after dozens of negative pregnancy tests." The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Carter York, on October 5, 2020.

The birth announcement was made on Carter's Instagram profile, with a photo of her bundled up in a leaf-patterned swaddle and a green beanie with a name tag placed on top. The couple captioned the post:

"Carter York Nickson. Born 05OCT2020 at 2223. 7lbs 2oz 19.5 inches"

The couple are still going smooth and strong after five years of togetherness. Graf is also the stepmother to Paisley, Nickson's daughter from his previous relationship.

Edited by Prem Deshpande