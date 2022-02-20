When did Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw get married? Inside their relationship as couple welcome second child together

E! host Morgan Stewart welcomed her second child with husband and singer Jordan McGraw, who happens to be the son of Dr. Phil, on Thursday, February 17.

The TV personality took to Instagram to announce the arrival of Grey Oliver, her little baby boy, with a photo of herself sitting on the hospital bed as she held on to her bundle of joy. The caption of the post read:

"GREY OLIVER MCGRAW joined us exactly one year and a day after his big sister and we are so in love [blue heart emoji]"

Jordan McGraw also shared a photo of himself cradling their newborn.

A brief look into Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's "fast and furious" relationship

The parents-of-two first revealed that they had already been seeing each other for three months in March 2020. However, during an Instagram live show, Stewart revealed that it was not the first time the duo were dating. A decade prior to rekindling their romance in late 2019 and early 2020, Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw dated for a year and it did not end well.

As revealed by Stewart, McGraw pursued Stewart following her high-profile split with businessman and reality star Brendan Fitzpatrick in August 2019, before she finally gave in and the rest is history. Seven months into dating, Stewart announced her engagement to McGraw through a July 2020 Instagram post in which she proudly flaunted her cushion-cut diamond ring.

A month later, the couple once again took to Instagram to post a video of themselves hosting a gender reveal party. In the video, Stewart and McGraw were seen embracing each other as they rejoiced over finding out the gender of their then-soon-to-be-born baby girl.

McGraw, too, shared the picture, but with the caption:

"Been working on my dad jokes for years."

On December 9, 2020, the then-would-be-parents tied the knot in an at-home ceremony which was officiated virtually. Morgan Stewart, already pregnant with Jordan McGraw, wore a long-sleeve, floor-length gown by Chanel that beautifully highlighted her growing baby bump. The couple wed in front of their closest family members.

The couple welcomed their first child on February 16, 2021

On February 16, 2021, their first child and only daughter Row Renggli arrived. The couple announced the news via Instagram. Following the same pattern they used to announce their son's birth, Stewart shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed, cradling her girl, as McGraw posted a photo of himself holding little Row.

McGraw, on the other hand, revealed the birth date just like he did for his newest-born.

In September 2021, a little over six months after giving birth to her first child, Stewart announced the news of her second pregnancy with an Instagram post. She shared a photo of her husband placing his hand on her building belly.

Posting the same snap, Jordan McGraw captioned it:

"Round 2 [red heart emoji]"

During an installment of her Necessary Realness show, Morgan Stewart revealed that although she had always wanted to have babies back-to-back, the second pregnancy was a partial surprise. She noted:

"I don't think a pregnancy is ever a total surprise, but in my case it was pretty surprising considering I had all those thyroid issues. But we also knew what we were doing. So, it was both."

During the same episode, Morgan Stewart, who is now a proud mother of two, also declared that she was done with having kids and that her second child would be the last one.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan