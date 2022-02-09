Who is Christian Contreras? All about Jodie Whittaker's husband as 'Doctor Who' star announces pregnancy at Brit Awards

During her appearance at The Brit Awards, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker announced her second pregnancy with husband Christian Contreras as she cradled her growing baby bump on the red carpet of the event at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday.

Whittaker sported a loose-fitting beanbag-style cream-colored mini dress with an orange neckline and puff sleeves. Completing her look, the actress wore a pair of black heels and accessorized with a dice-shaped black-and-white handbag alongside the dress designed by British brand Cimone.

Cimone's official Instagram page confirmed the news of her pregnancy with a photo of Whittaker wearing the dress moments before she headed to the red carpet of The Brit Awards 2022. Part of the post's caption read:

"...the dress is all made from end of life materials and was created specifically to incorporate her pregnancy, while allowing Jodie to retain her sense of self."

All about Jodie Whittaker's husband, Christian Contreras

Whittaker and Contreras (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Jodie Whittaker is married to her long-time boyfriend, Christian Contreras. Contreras, a Hispanic-American actor, was born in May 1986 in Belize. Determined to be a soccer player as a child, Contreras ultimately shifted his focus to acting and completed his BA in Acting from Guildhall School of Music and Drama, located in London.

Contreras has played supporting roles in various movies like Gracie! (2009), The Rapture (2010), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), The Fifth Estate (2013), Fury (2014), Adult Life Skills (2016), The Infiltrator (2016), Snowden (2016), and The Hurricane Heist (2016). He has also worked on the film City of Lies (2018) and the TV series Coming Up as a screenplay writer.

Contreras met Whittaker at the drama school he went to. The couple tied the knot in 2008, a few years after they first started dating. The duo, who are extremely private about their lives, already share a daughter born in April 2015.

