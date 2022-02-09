Anne-Marie falls at Brits 2022: Fans hail singer as 'absolute queen' as she carries on like a pro

English singer Anne-Marie received a flood of support from her fans after a dramatic tumble on stage during her performance at The BRIT Awards on February 8.
A 20,000-strong audience watched on in horror as the singer, 30, fell down a set of steps at London's O2 Arena.
The singer’s voice wavered as she fell onto her hands and knees, but, like a good pro, she carried on with the production.
In the videos and pictures captured, the Rockabye singer can be decked up in a red sparkly dress with a black scarf and heeled boots.
Twitter reactions on Anne-Marie's concert fall
Fans were quick enough to support the singer after her stumble. Calling her a "queen," many Twitter users compared her dramatic stage fall to Madonna’s iconic fall at the BRIT Awards.
The megastar lost her balance while performing the song Living for Love in 2015 when a dancer apparently pulled her cape backwards, causing her to fall.
Anne-Marie reacted to her stumble on Twitter
Taking to Twitter moments after she fell down a set of stairs during her opening act with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, the pop star joked about her stumble.
KSI then joined her for the rest of their performance. Later in the show, the Youtuber turned singer and rapper performed Holiday, which was also nominated for Song of the Year.
Liam Gallagher, Adele, Little Simz, Sam Fender, Ed Sheeran, and Bring Me the Horizon also performed live at the BRIT Awards on February 8.
On the personal front, Anne-Marie grew up in East Tilbury, Essex. She lived there with her parents and sister Samantha.
Anne-Marie cut her teeth on demos and provided guest vocals to bands such as Rudimental before releasing Alarm, the first single from her debut album, in May 2016.
The album reached number two in the UK and was certified Platinum.
One of her most popular collaborations has been with the group Clean Bandit.
Providing lead vocals to their track Rockabye - which also features Sean Paul - the song spent nine consecutive weeks at number one in addition to scoring the coveted Christmas number one position.
The singer also recorded 2002 in 2018, another top 10 hit that peaked at number three.
