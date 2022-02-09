Anne-Marie falls at Brits 2022: Fans hail singer as 'absolute queen' as she carries on like a pro

English singer Anne-Marie received a flood of support from her fans after a dramatic tumble on stage during her performance at The BRIT Awards on February 8.

A 20,000-strong audience watched on in horror as the singer, 30, fell down a set of steps at London's O2 Arena.

The singer’s voice wavered as she fell onto her hands and knees, but, like a good pro, she carried on with the production.

Darren @RealityDazzle Anne Marie had a bad fall during her performance, but the way she carried on and styled it out as if nothing happened just shows how much of an amazing artist and performer she is. I hope she didn’t injure herself. #BRITs #BRITs 2022 Anne Marie had a bad fall during her performance, but the way she carried on and styled it out as if nothing happened just shows how much of an amazing artist and performer she is. I hope she didn’t injure herself. #BRITs #BRITs2022 https://t.co/4d0Fq8kIZe

In the videos and pictures captured, the Rockabye singer can be decked up in a red sparkly dress with a black scarf and heeled boots.

Twitter reactions on Anne-Marie's concert fall

Fans were quick enough to support the singer after her stumble. Calling her a "queen," many Twitter users compared her dramatic stage fall to Madonna’s iconic fall at the BRIT Awards.

The megastar lost her balance while performing the song Living for Love in 2015 when a dancer apparently pulled her cape backwards, causing her to fall.

ugly sad @robynclairee well Anne Marie recovered from her fall like an absolute queen #brits2022 well Anne Marie recovered from her fall like an absolute queen #brits2022 https://t.co/6JPrdrRjSs

Siobhan L Walker @SiobhanLouisa 🏻 #brits2022 Annie Marie completely bossed that fall. You go girl! Annie Marie completely bossed that fall. You go girl! 💪🏻 #brits2022

Pookiewoo @wooler_julie #thebrits ouch Anne Marie, that's gonna hurt tomorrow!! What a pro tho, to continue on with an amazing performance #thebrits ouch Anne Marie, that's gonna hurt tomorrow!! What a pro tho, to continue on with an amazing performance 👌

Hun-derrated @Hun_derrated Very clever falling down the stairs to steal the headlines from Adele. Madonna 101 Very clever falling down the stairs to steal the headlines from Adele. Madonna 101 https://t.co/qCdmwhovjn

roz @bwsrose if anyone was gonna fall down the stairs and make it look good it’s anne marie #brits2022 if anyone was gonna fall down the stairs and make it look good it’s anne marie #brits2022

Anne-Marie reacted to her stumble on Twitter

Taking to Twitter moments after she fell down a set of stairs during her opening act with KSI and Digital Farm Animals, the pop star joked about her stumble.

🖤ANNE-MARIE🖤 @AnneMarie Didn’t need my left ankle anyway Didn’t need my left ankle anyway

KSI then joined her for the rest of their performance. Later in the show, the Youtuber turned singer and rapper performed Holiday, which was also nominated for Song of the Year.

Liam Gallagher, Adele, Little Simz, Sam Fender, Ed Sheeran, and Bring Me the Horizon also performed live at the BRIT Awards on February 8.

On the personal front, Anne-Marie grew up in East Tilbury, Essex. She lived there with her parents and sister Samantha.

Anne-Marie cut her teeth on demos and provided guest vocals to bands such as Rudimental before releasing Alarm, the first single from her debut album, in May 2016.

The album reached number two in the UK and was certified Platinum.

One of her most popular collaborations has been with the group Clean Bandit.

Providing lead vocals to their track Rockabye - which also features Sean Paul - the song spent nine consecutive weeks at number one in addition to scoring the coveted Christmas number one position.

Also Read Article Continues below

The singer also recorded 2002 in 2018, another top 10 hit that peaked at number three.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Saman