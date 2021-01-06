Fans want KSI to collaborate with Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa

By the looks of popular demand online recently, fans want popular YouTuber KSI to collaborate with music artists Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie.

The British YouTuber/Rapper recently posted an audio clip on Twitter, where he asked fans to suggest female artists who would suit the feel and tempo of the track.

Known to deliver banger tracks himself, it appears that KSI is working on a duet of sorts, which soon invited a barrage of responses online:

What Female Artist do you think would work well for this? pic.twitter.com/HC5NTdDob2 — KSI (@KSI) January 4, 2021

Out of the deluge of names that were being suggested, two seemed to be the most common, those being Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie.

Out of the 6k plus comments that have come in so far, a good amount of those involved the names of the artists above, as fans tried their best to justify their choices.

Twitter spams KSI's recent post with mentions of Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie

KSI is a popular YouTuber and Rapper, who is known to have quite a flourishing music career with singles such as "Houdini", "Real Love" and most recently "Domain" dominating social media, as well as the music charts.

In fact, his debut album titled "Dissimulation," was the UK's biggest debut album by a British artist:

It's Official: @KSI's Dissimulation was the UK's biggest debut album of 2020 by a British artist 👏 https://t.co/Q7lIgc7VM2 pic.twitter.com/i6R38TAcW9 — Official Charts (@officialcharts) January 5, 2021

Keeping in mind his affinity to produce infectious beats, his recent search for a possible female collaborator sparked a significant amount of attention online.

On one hand, a majority of fans suggested Dua Lipa's name as the perfect collaborator:

Dua Lipa, and get your first UK Number 1 — mattias (@mattiaspredicts) January 4, 2021

dua lipa no question — sad boy antonio ➐ (@itsantoniocruz) January 4, 2021

dua lipa if u can get a feature — java rrugaq (@bzztook) January 4, 2021

Dua lipa for sure but she prolly costs like 2mil lol — Professional Retard (@aviboss19) January 4, 2021

Dua Lipa if you pull that off — Zayn (@ZZ123HD) January 5, 2021

I suggest Dua Lipa, that’d be huuge — Omar Gobran (@RealRebelKid) January 5, 2021

While on the other, a large number suggested "Rockabye" hitmaker Anne-Marie's name:

Anne-Marie would be perfekt cant change my mind — Dennis' bibalesecret (@Dave_leWuff) January 5, 2021

Ksi and Anne Marie! Please 🙏🏽 — 𝓗𝓪𝔃𝓲𝓺 (@Haziq44_) January 5, 2021

Anne Marie for sure! — Monet Mondou (@OmarMondou) January 5, 2021

Anne-Marie 100% — Hisham Shagran (@AlshagranHisham) January 4, 2021

As fans continue to state their case for a KSI x Anne-Marie/Dua Lipa collab, a duet with either of the two is sure to hit the jackpot in terms of hype and streaming.

Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie are two of the top female artists in the world today, with several accolades between them, which certainly leaves KSI spoilt for choice, if he does indeed decide to cater to popular demand.