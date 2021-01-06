Fans want KSI to collaborate with Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa

By the looks of popular demand online recently, fans want popular YouTuber KSI to collaborate with music artists Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie.
The British YouTuber/Rapper recently posted an audio clip on Twitter, where he asked fans to suggest female artists who would suit the feel and tempo of the track.
Known to deliver banger tracks himself, it appears that KSI is working on a duet of sorts, which soon invited a barrage of responses online:
Out of the deluge of names that were being suggested, two seemed to be the most common, those being Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie.
Out of the 6k plus comments that have come in so far, a good amount of those involved the names of the artists above, as fans tried their best to justify their choices.
Twitter spams KSI's recent post with mentions of Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie
KSI is a popular YouTuber and Rapper, who is known to have quite a flourishing music career with singles such as "Houdini", "Real Love" and most recently "Domain" dominating social media, as well as the music charts.
In fact, his debut album titled "Dissimulation," was the UK's biggest debut album by a British artist:
Keeping in mind his affinity to produce infectious beats, his recent search for a possible female collaborator sparked a significant amount of attention online.
On one hand, a majority of fans suggested Dua Lipa's name as the perfect collaborator:
While on the other, a large number suggested "Rockabye" hitmaker Anne-Marie's name:
As fans continue to state their case for a KSI x Anne-Marie/Dua Lipa collab, a duet with either of the two is sure to hit the jackpot in terms of hype and streaming.
Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie are two of the top female artists in the world today, with several accolades between them, which certainly leaves KSI spoilt for choice, if he does indeed decide to cater to popular demand.
Published 06 Jan 2021, 00:01 IST