Rosie Huntington-Whiteley net worth: Actress' net worth explored as she welcomes second child with husband, Jason Statham

Former Victoria's Secret model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 34, reportedly welcomed a baby girl, her second child with 54-year-old partner and actor Jason Statham. A close family member reported to Mail Online that the supermodel gave birth to her first daughter last Wednesday in London.

Huntington-Whiteley announced the pregnancy back in August 2021 through an Instagram post with a series of photos, the last of which showed her cradling her baby bump. The caption of the post read:

"Taaa daahhh !! #round2"

All about Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's fortune and her relationship with Jason Statham

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham started dating in 2010 (Image via Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a net worth of $30 million. She has been one of the highest-paid models on the planet from time to time. In 2018, she became one of the five highest-paid models in the world, earning $11 million from the various projects she worked on.

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have always kept their relationship and family away from the public eye. However, a few things are still known about the couple. The duo first met and fell in love with each other in 2010 while they were filming the third Transformers movie, Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Soon after their first meeting, the adorable couple started seeing each other and made their red carpet debut in 2011. In 2015, Huntington-Whiteley told Self:

"I totally believe in marriage, but being in a happy relationship is much more important to me... [Kids are] something that's more realistic in the near future."

A year later, in January 2016, Statham popped the question. The couple chose not to announce the news, but to showcase her engagement ring during their appearance at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. The following year, Huntington-Whiteley announced that she was expecting the couple's first child on Instagram.

On June 24, 2017, the couple welcomed their little bundle of joy, whom they named Jack Oscar. In 2018, Huntington-Whiteley told Extra that marriage was not a huge priority for them and all that mattered was that they were happy. She told the outlet:

"I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding."

The second piece of good news comes days after the proud mother-of-two hinted at her nearing due date with an Instagram post in which she was seen wearing a Bumsuit maxi dress that beautifully highlighted her big baby bump. She captioned the post with a sand timer and a baby emoji. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's representatives are yet to confirm the news.

