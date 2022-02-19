Rihanna pregnancy fashion: From catsuit to puffer jackets: 5 top stylish moments from her

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced the pregnancy of their first child together to the world in the most fashionable way on January 31, 2022. Ever since then, Rihanna has been making multiple public appearances in the most savage and non-traditional maternity wear.

Bad Gal Riri has been giving all moms-to-be a guide in maternity fashion, without being constricted or hiding a pregnancy bump. Since revealing her pregnancy to the world, the Diamond singer has been serving one fabulous look after the other, which are bold, non-traditional, and unexpected. Here are the top five looks from Rihanna's maternity style books, which we absolutely loved,

Top five Maternity looks from Rihanna

1) An announcement to shock the world, but in fashion

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were seen roaming the streets of Harlem while Rihanna flaunted her baby bump. The pregnancy announcement was made on January 31, 2022, and was made in a Vintage Chanel Coat. The pink puffer caught the attention of shoppers and created so much hype that a similar one was recently also put in the Paris auction house. The Chanel pink puffer was designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1996, and has a resale price of $10,672 on 1stDibs.

2) A fringy red-carpet maternity look

Rihanna shut down the red carpet with her fringy maternity look at the Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty event in LA. This was her debut on the red carpet ever since the announcement, and she was escorted by her baby's daddy A$AP Rocky. At the Fenty Beauty Universe event, she showed up in a two-piece set by Attico spring 2022 RTW collection. The metallic fringe set featured a lime-green backless halter top and ombre pants with silver and purple colorways. The fashion mogul didn't forget accessories in this look, as she sported amethyst-diamond Chopard earrings, gold body jewelry, and Messika diamond rings. She completed her look with Manolo Blahnik sandals.

3) A catsuit for the shopping spree

Riri took a fresh spin on the pantashoes when she came in wearing a custom catsuit by Amina Mauaddi x Wolford on Thursday. The catsuit costs $4,990 and features an in-built shoe in the catsuit as well as removable spaghetti straps. The singer layered her outfit with a brown quilt jacket from Rafsimons as she took a trip to the Ulta store to officially announce a partnership between Ulta and Fenty Beauty.

4) Dinner date with excellent fashion choice

The mother-to-be dressed up in chic and Y2K style for a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. She wore a front-tie crop top from Fendi and baggy blue-wash jeans from Vetements. A diamond bra from Jacqui Aiches which costs around £26,000, and strappy Tom Ford heels, which were strapped over the jeans was also a bold choice. She layered her outfit with patchwork denim and a leopard print coat with a classic Noughties camo baseball cap from Awake NY. She accessorized with a tie-die saddle bag from Dior and opted for a vintage ring from Briony Raymond and gold body jewelry.

5) All black everything

An all-black outfit can never go wrong, and the Barbadian singer proved that. Riri rocked a head-to-toe black vision which included a custom gold bra from Jacquie Aiche which was for $36,000 with Attico stirrup leggings. She layered the gold bra with a Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up top which showcased her baby bump and cleavage. She also rocked a Wardrobe.NYC x Carhartt cropped bomber jacket. The look was completed with beautiful Jimmy Choo ankle strap heels. She also wore Balenciaga shades which gave a matrix-esque look and her staple maternity accessory, gold body chains.

Edited by Titlee Sen