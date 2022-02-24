When did Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky start dating? Relationship history explored as couple announce engagement

On Tuesday, February 22, Zombieland and Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin confirmed her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky. The 25-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share the news with her 531,000 followers.

In an Instagram post, she shared a snap of her engagement ring with the caption:

"I was like, 'duh.'"

Another Instagram photo showcased the couple sharing a kiss following Kunyansky's marriage proposal to Breslin. Meanwhile, Kunyansky's Instagram post revealed that the 31-year-old had proposed to Breslin at the Malibu beach. The two have been together since 2017.

Exploring the relationship timeline of Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky

Following her rumored relationship with The Sandman star Tom Sturridge in 2016 and Freddie Highmore in 2017, Breslin dated Ira Kunyansky. While it is unknown how the couple met, Breslin and Kunyansky began dating in 2017. One of Kunyansky's earliest photos shared by Breslin was in November 2017.

Two years later, the couple made their public appearance at the 2019 Tony Awards' red-carpet event. Last year, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Breslin revealed that Kunyansky had no idea of her acting career at the time of their initial meeting. She told Fallon:

"He had no idea who I was when we first met, and I told him I was moving to LA. He was like, 'Oh for what reason?' and I was like 'Well, I'm an actor,' and he was like 'Good luck'."

Furthermore, in 2021, Abigail Beslin posted a collage of herself with Ira Kunyansky on their fourth anniversary. In the comments, the actress said:

"I love you so so so much, my perfect."

Last year, the New York native also thanked Ira Kunyansky for being there for her after the actress' father, Michael, passed away from COVID complications. A few months after her father's death, Abigail Breslin labeled Kunyansky as "the best boyfriend/best friend."

While Abigail Breslin is now engaged to her fiancé, no reports of a potential wedding date have yet been confirmed.

Edited by R. Elahi