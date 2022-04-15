What time will Come Dance With Me premiere? Plot, air date, cast, and more about CBS’ new show

CBS Television Network is set to air a new show, Come Dance With Me, on CBS this Friday.

The competition series is nothing like regular dance reality shows as it features kids who are trained dancers partnered up with a family member. The twist in the tale is that family members are untrained dancers but have been supporting their kids in fulfilling their dancing dreams.

The dancers are aged between 9 to 15 years, and the winning pair will receive a $100,000 cash prize.

When will Come Dance With Me air?

The first episode of Come Dance With Me will air on Friday, April 15, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on CBS. Viewers can also stream the show live and on demand on Paramount+.

The episode will be available on CBS’ site after its premiere. Meanwhile, those who don’t have the channel can opt for several streaming services or TV service providers, such as Sling, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

All about CBS' new dance reality show

Synopsis:

The creators and executive producers of the upcoming dance reality show are Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J, and 3 Ball Productions.

The official synopsis of Come Dance With Me will help readers understand the show best. It reads:

“COME DANCE WITH ME features exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one untrained family member who has supported their dance dreams to be their partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize.”

The synopsis continues:

“Those untrained family members include a preschool teacher, a doctor, a social worker, and an engineer, among others, who have left their day jobs behind to lace up their dance shoes and learn endless choreography all for their children.”

Judges

The dance show will consist of three judges: Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield, and Tricia Miranda.

Dewan is a former model, actress, and trained dancer. She has appeared in several music videos and dance movies. Dewan was married to her Step Up co-star Channing Tatum for ten years, from 2009 to 2019.

Dexter Mayfield is a popular plus-size model, dancer, and actor. He has worked with multiple A-list celebrities such as Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez.

Tricia Miranda has choreographed for Will I Am, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Demi Lovato, and Snoop Dogg. She has also worked for many award shows.

Apart from celebrity judges, the competition series will also be graced by eight-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. He will host the dance reality show.

Location

As per reports, the reality TV show has been filmed in the Australian state of Victoria, Melbourne. It was initially planned to film in Los Angeles, California, but due to restrictions related to large gatherings, the production chose Docklands Studios Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Come Dance With Me is set to have its premiere on Friday on CBS at 8.00 pm ET.

