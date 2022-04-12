What is Philip Lawrence’s net worth? 'Come Dance with Me' host’s fortune explored ahead of the CBS series premiere

CBS comes with yet another reality dance competition series, Come Dance with Me, premiering on April 15, 2022, on 8/7c, with Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Jenna Dewan, dancer Dexter Mayfield and choreographer Tricia Miranda will judge the show.

The reality dance show will showcase talented young dancers from across the country with inspirational and untrained family members who support their dancing ambitions. They will perform on stage together to compete for the grand prize.

Come Dance with Me Host Philip Lawrence’s net worth

The net worth of an eight-time Grammy award-winning songwriter, TV personality, comedian, producer, and performer is $50 million.

Lawrence is best known for his songwriting partnerships with Bruno Mars, for songs including 24K Magic, That's What I Like, Uptown Funk, Just The Way You Are, When I Was Your Man, Treasure, and Locked Out of Heaven, among others.

Lawrence won Album of the Year for Mars’ 24K Magic and shared the stage with him at the Super Bowl halftime show. Other than the Album of the Year, he won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, and Best R&B Performance.

Evansville, Indiana-born Lawrence recently starred in Netflix’s Christmas film Jingle Jangle, for which he co-wrote and co-produced the music. He also wrote/produced Right Round by Flo Rida and F* You by CeeLo Green. B.O.B.'s Nothing On You, Travis McCoy's Billionaire and Adele's All I Ask.

Lawrence is also a member of the production and songwriting team known as The Smeezingtons. In 2013, Lawrence released the album Letters I Never Sent. He provided voice work for Felipe's character in the animated feature film Rio 2. He even wrote/performed the song It's A Jungle Out Here for the 20th Century Fox film.

The multitalented Lawrence also launched a multimedia venture called CMNTY CULTURE that combines theater production, music, film and television in one space. The company's music division has signed two dynamic artists, RMR and Katlyn Nichol, for their future projects.

The singer is also the owner and CEO of the legendary Record Plant Studios in Hollywood, California, which he acquired in 2016.

In terms of real estate, Lawrence paid $2.8 million for a home in Encino, California, in 2014. Then in November 2019, Lawrence upgraded to a $10.5 million mansion in Encino, California, which MLB player Jimmy Rollins sold.

As the host of Come Dance with Me, Lawrence will entertain the audience and viewers of the dance show starting Friday on CBS.

