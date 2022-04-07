"Come and sing the national anthem" - Frank Warren invites Adele for Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Frank Warren has asked Adele to come and sing the national anthem at the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight. The fight between Fury and Whyte will take place on April 23rd at the historic Wembley Stadium.

In an interview with iFL TV, The Queensberry Promotions CEO was asked about Adele's record for the highest live attendance. The interviewer then asked him if Adele could get a ticket to the fight. Frank Warren replied:

"Come and sing the national anthem for us Adele, we'd love it."

'The Gypsy King' and Dillian Whyte's event is set to break the British record for highest attendance. Authorities increased the capacity from 89,000 to 94,000 just for the fight. Fury will be fighting in the UK for the first time in nearly 4 years. He will look to put on a show for his fans against 'The Body Snatcher'.

For Whyte, on the other hand, he gets his long awaited WBC Title shot. 'The Body Snatcher' has been looking for the title shot for the past three years. He will now look to become the WBC Heavyweight Champion when he takes on his former training partner on April 23rd.

Watch the interview with iFL TV below:

Frank Warren is furious at Dillian Whyte's inactivity

Frank Warren is furious with 'The Body Snatcher' for not being active in the promotion of the fight. Dillian Whyte has not fulfilled his contractual duties of promoting the fight. Whyte has remained silent on social media and refused to attend the press conference as well. Many have criticized 'The Body Snatcher' for not being involved in what is the biggest fight of his career.

Warren seemed very upset with Whyte when speaking to SecondsOut Boxing about his inactivity:

"Of course I'm upset. What do we got to say then? We pay fighters to do nothing? Where does he think the money is generated from? It's generated from the promotion. It's not like oh here's a purse bid, here's your money, sod off and show up on the night. Did he do that with any fight that he had with Matchroom? Tell me, did he not show up for one single fight press conference announcing the show for Matchroom? You know the answer and I know the answer."

Watch the interview below:

Seconds Out Boxing @SecondsOutLive



, after a lovely lunch, was actually in a great mood discussing



Full Video via link

| youtu.be/5ZTN_R7J_gI 🗣 "DID HE DO THAT FOR ANY FIGHT THAT HE HAD WITH MATCHROOM?" @frankwarren_tv , after a lovely lunch, was actually in a great mood discussing #FuryWhyte ... except for in this clip we chose. Sorry, Frank.xFull Video via link 🗣 "DID HE DO THAT FOR ANY FIGHT THAT HE HAD WITH MATCHROOM?"@frankwarren_tv, after a lovely lunch, was actually in a great mood discussing #FuryWhyte... except for in this clip we chose. Sorry, Frank.xFull Video via link🔗 | youtu.be/5ZTN_R7J_gI https://t.co/nSO0vD4mZw

It will be interesting to see if Dillian Whyte attends the pre-fight press conference and face-off. Fury has been single-handedly handling the promotion for this fight and has done a pretty good job so far.

Edited by John Cunningham