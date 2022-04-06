"Of course I'm p****d off with him" - Frank Warren slams Dillian Whyte for not promoting fight with Tyson Fury

Frank Warren has slammed Dillian Whyte for not promoting his upcoming bout with Tyson Fury. Fury and Whyte are scheduled to clash on April 23 at Wembley Stadium, which could see up to 94,000 people attend the event.

The two British rivals will battle it out for the WBC Heavyweight Championship in one of the biggest heavyweight fights in British boxing history. However, since the fight was announced, Whyte did not show up to the first press conference and has not posted anything related to the bout on social media.

This has not amused promoter Warren, who said in an interview with iFL TV:

"Of course I'm p****d off with him. The bottom line is one thing, the other side is this is a historic event for British boxing, it's the biggest-ever grossing event, biggest gate ever. He should be part of it, he shoud be in there, his kids would want to see his dad involved. Every other fight he's had he has attended the press conference, he's put other tweets. He's put nothing out. I'm certainly not happy with it, why should I be?"

Frank Warren thinks Dillian Whyte is ungrateful for his fight with Tyson Fury

During the same interview, the Queensbury boxing promoter expressed his disappointment towards Whyte's attitude despite him being on the cusp of receiving the largest payday of his career against Tyson Fury:

"He's getting $7.5 million dollars and he's got a four million upside if he wins. It's 32 times more of the amount he got paid for his last purse according to the WBC. We're acting like were the enemy. If Matchroom had won the purse bid, he would be getting two million less and one million upside."

With less than three weeks to go, it remains to be seen if 'The Bodysnatcher' posts anything about the fight on social media or turns up at the next press conference. Warren has previously stated that Whyte is violating his contract by not taking part in the promotion and had a fierce argument with the fighter's lawyer on talkSPORT.

Edited by Aziel Karthak