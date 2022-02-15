"Sh**" - Frank Warren looks disgusted after trying out Tyson Fury's new energy drink on camera

Frank Warren and Bob Arum were at a special media lunch after winning the purse bid for the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight. The interviewer asked Warren and Arum whether they had tasted Tyson Fury's new energy drink Furocity. Both Arum and Warren said they had not tasted it, so Warren decided to pop open a can and taste the drink while Arum spoke to the camera.

Watch Warren take a sip of Furocity in the video below:

The Queensberry Promotions CEO poured the blue-colored energy drink into a wine glass and took a sip. As soon as he took a sip, he mouthed the words "sh**" to imply immediate regret of tasting the drink. He then took a deep breath, exhaled and put the glass to the side. Maybe the drink was too sweet or too fizzy for Warren. It is important to note that Warren isn't the target audience for the beverage.

Someone like Frank Warren, who loves to drink wine, may not like the taste of a fizzy energy drink. Energy drinks are targeted at younger audiences. It is also safe to say that Warren was not a big fan of Fury's energy drink. Arum did not taste the drink, probably due to his age.

Frank Warren has a strong message for Chris Eubank Jr.

In an interview with IFL TV, Frank Warren had some strong words for Chris Eubank Jr. 'Next Gen' is the talk of the town after his dominant victory over Liam Williams. However, Warren did not seem impressed and said:

"Cut through all the bulls***. You know, Chris if you really want a proper fight, why don't you fight Zach Parker? If you've got the balls to step up and do that. Or are you gonna do like you always do, avoid people, like you avoided the rematch with Billy Joe Saunders forever. Coz that's what you do. Next generation? you're 32 years of age son."

Take a look at the interview:

Warren ridiculed Eubank by saying his dad had retired by that age after 24 world title fights. Eubank Jr. will look to challenge for a world title next after an impressive performance against Williams.

