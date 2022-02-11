"Move over Rebull and Monster energy" - Tyson Fury unveils his new energy drink Furocity

Tyson Fury has unveiled his brand new energy drink Furocity. In a surprise move, 'The Gypsy King' looks to take on Monster Energy and Redbull with his latest business venture. He announced his new product on his social media handles saying he's going to take over:

"Move over @redbull and @MonsterEnergy ! We are packing some furious punches here at #Furocity - my NEW energy drink is already undefeated, it’s a feeling you can’t bottle so I’ve put it in a can. It’s about hitting your day harder and making the moment count"

In the video, he shows us three different flavors of his new drink: Black and Blue Raspberry, Sour Apple Punch and Sour Cherry Knockout. Although he has not released all the details of his product yet, the can looks much bigger than its rivals Redbull and Monster Energy. He also details why his drink is better than the rest, following which he swipes them off the table.

In typical Fury fashion, 'The Gypsy King' has begun trash-talking his business rivals. Tyson Fury said that he has never been defeated and does not plan on getting defeated in business either. Hopefully he can preserve his unbeaten record in his new business venture as well.

Tyson Fury follows the path of KSI and Logan Paul

It seems 'The Gypsy King' has followed the path of two of the biggest YouTubers from the United States and the UK. Logan Paul and KSI launched their drink Prime Hydration in January this year. Their energy drink has received a lot of positive feedback from fans and fellow YouTubers alike. They were able to get their drink in major retail stores in the UK and USA.

Tyson Fury will look to replicate their success and better them. Expect to see Furocity on Fury's shorts or gloves the next time he enters the ring. Being the heavyweight champion of the world, Fury will have absolutely no problem advertising his drink. Just displaying his drink's name in one of his fights will get millions of eyes on it.

