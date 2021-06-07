Who won the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul?

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul brought their best to the ring in an eight-round exhibition match on June 6, 2021.

The much-awaited crossover clash went down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, in front of nearly 25,000 fans in attendance with the COVID-19 restrictions relaxed in the state.

Proving a lot of people wrong, Logan Paul went the distance with Floyd Mayweather on Sunday night. Although he was visibly exhausted towards the end of the fight, Logan Paul went toe-to-toe with inarguably one of the best to don a pair of boxing gloves.

There were no judges present to score an exhibition bout, and therefore, the fight would have no official winner.

Here are some of the stats from the bout:

Here are the stats from the #FloydvsLogan bout 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSdeUqIIwI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 7, 2021

Clearly, had the bout been scored, Floyd Mayweather would have taken home the decision. However, Logan Paul delivered a better performance than most expected, including Mayweather himself.

Floyd Mayweather said in the post-fight interview that he was impressed by Logan Paul and the way he put up a fight. Mayweather said that Paul proved to be better than expected, and 'Money' was surprised by how well 'The Maverick' knew how to use his weight inside the ring.

Logan Paul returned the show of respect by calling Floyd Mayweather a GOAT of the sport and that it was an honor to fight him.

Floyd Mayweather was at a significant height and reach disadvantage against Logan Paul. Mayweather came in at 155 pounds at Saturday's weigh-ins, whereas Paul weighed in at 189.5 pounds.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Undercard Results

On the event's undercard, NFL star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson went the distance with Brian Maxwell, Luis Arias picked up a split decision win over Jarret Hurd, and Badou Jack scored a fourth-round stoppage over Dervin Colina.

The bout between Chad Johnson and Brian Maxwell was an exhibition bout, so no official winner was announced. Johnson held his own quite impressively in his first-ever boxing bout against a bare-knuckle veteran.

Brian Maxwell drops Chad Johnson in the 4th round 😤💪#JohnsonMaxwell #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/mPRZ4AohF7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021

Following the match, Chad Johnson called out Conor McGregor for a fight.

Luis Arias caused quite an upset with his split decision win (94-95, 97-93, 96-93) over Jarret Hurd and scored the biggest win of his career. In the post-fight interview, he thanked Floyd Mayweather for believing in him.

In the third fight, former champion Badou Jack knocked out Dervin Colina and handed the latter the first loss of his career. The fight was stopped after Jack knocked Colina down three times in the fourth round.

Jack was initially supposed to fight Jean Pascal in a rematch of their December 2019 clash, which Pascal won via split decision.

