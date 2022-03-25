Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls contestant list: Meet 10 dancers set to impress with their moves

With a motive to make body positivity a household name, singer Lizzo is bringing her first-ever dance reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls premiering on March 25. Featuring ten girls as contestants, the show will film their passion and will to prove their worth regardless of their shape and size.

The Rumor singer will soon go on a world tour for which she will be needing a group of amazing dancers. So ditching the stereotypical notion of hiring usually thin and skinny dancer girls, this time, Lizzo will appoint a group of big dancers who will shake their legs with her.

Set to premiere on Amazon Prime, the streaming platform described Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls as:

"Global superstar Lizzo is on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join her world. Only the most talented dancers will have what it takes to twerk it out on world stages with her and join in the ranks of the elite BIG GRRRLS."

Meet the contestants on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Lizzo herself has aced the idea of self-love and now she is absolutely ready to find girls absolutely like her who unapologetically dare to be themselves and dance their hearts out. Ten big contestants passionate about dancing will be trained in a boot camp judged and hosted by Lizzo on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Here is a list of the ten contestants who will appear on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls:

1) Jayla Sullivan

Jayla is a dancer from Portland who was raised in Buffalo, New York. Trained in 12 different dance forms, including tap, jazz, ballet, and modern, she was previously a gymnast.

However, the ten years experienced dancer makeup artist and produces drag brunches and performances in Portland when she is not dancing.

2) Isabel Jones

Hailing from CA, Isabel holds a Master's Degree in TESL (Teaching English as a Second Language) and teaches English to international university students.

Passionate as a K-Pop dancer, Isabel is trained in hip-hop and contemporary.

3) Kiara Mooring

Hailing from Ewing, NJ, Kiara gets a lot of her passion for dance from her dancer mother and DJ father. Dancing since the age of two, she has trained in hip hop, contemporary, afro beats, Jersey club movement, and heels dance styles

She also learned African dance with the Timbuktu dance company at her school.

4) Sydney Bell

Coming from a cheerleading background, Sydney has been dancing since the age of three. Her mother was her first teacher when she was small.

Sydney is a famous curve model and social media influencer for dance and body positivity.

5) Asia Banks

Dancing since the age of four, Asia took made dance her career after the tragic death of her father. The Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls contestant is trained in African and hip hop styles and was the former captain of HBCU, the first exclusively plus-sized dance team.

6) Ashley Williams

Trained in ballet, cecchetti, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, and flag/majorette styles, Ashley has been dancing since the age of five.

Williams was a majorette and Campus Queen at her HBCU, Livingstone College, and also toured as a background dancer for gospel singer Kierra Sheard.

7) Moesha Perez

A New York native, Moesha wears many hats. She is an off-Broadway stylist, costume designer, dancer, dance instructor, dresser, costume supervisor, wig designer, singer, and choreographer.

A proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Perez was adopted by a Puerto Rican family at a young age.

8) Arianna Davis

Hailing from Indianapolis, IN, Arianna is trained in ballet, tap, jazz, musical theater, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, and modern.

In her free time, the Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls contestant likes painting, cooking, playing with her dog, and singing/songwriting.

9) Charity Holloway

In 2016, Charity found her own plus-size dance troupe, 4Thirty-Two. Also, a dance instructor and marketing account executive from Charlotte, N.C., the Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls contestant, started dancing when she was in middle school.

10) Jasmine Morrison

Mother-of-two and dancer Jasmine hails from Queens, NY. She is trained in hip hop (pop, locking, funk, groove, and freestyling), street jazz, tap, jazz, ballet, modern, West African dance, and lyrical. Morrison also has a Drama Major from Frank Sinatra School of the Arts.

To help Lizzo judge Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls , she will be joined by dancing ace Tanisha Scott, O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden.

Viewers in the US can watch Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girrls on Amazon Prime from March 25. However, viewers in the UK and other regions will have to wait until May 13 to watch the show.

