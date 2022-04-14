Thandie Newton and Channing Tatum drama explained as actress denies being fired from Magic Mike 3 over alleged bust-up

English actress, Thandie Newton, has denied claims of her being fired from her leading role in the upcoming Magic Mike film over a heated exchange with co-star Channing Tatum.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 49-year-old star left Magic Mike's Last Dance after shooting for 11 days with Tatum, reportedly due to a "family matter." She will be replaced by actress, Salma Hayek, who will be re-filming her scenes.

As per Daily Mail, the "unimaginably vicious" argument between Channing Tatum and Newton involved the Will Smith and Chris Rock debacle at the 2022 Academy Awards.

However, representatives from both sides have said that Thandie's decision was influenced by something else. A Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson commented about Newton's departure from the film:

"Thandie Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters.''

The statement comes after multiple news organizations reported that Thandie is planning on suing the studio chiefs at Warner Bros. over the incident.

An insider gave details of the verbal spat between Thandie Newton and Channing Tatum

The Daily Mail reported that the argument took place at a shooting location in Paddington, London, and ended with Tatum driving off the set in his car.

The insider said:

"Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandiwe Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it's all over. They fell out over the debacle at The Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him."

The source said that the co-actors were constantly moving in and out of the house where they were filming, having a serious confrontation.

"After the row he just went, 'I am not working with her anymore'. Him being a producer, it's his movie, so she's off the movie."

According to the source, all sequences shot with Thandie Newton will now have to be reshot with Salma Hayek. The film's director Steven Soderbergh is said to have taken no sides in the debate.

While speaking with MailOnline, a representative for Thandie addressed these rumors.

"This report is completely inaccurate."

It seems that it was a voluntary decision for Thandie to leave the movie and she has no plans to pursue legal action.

What is Magic Mike?

The first Magic Mike film premiered in 2012 and was loosely based on Channing's experiences working as a stripper in Tampa, Florida. It starred Channing, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, and Matthew McConaughey. The story revolved around Adam, a 19-year-old thrust into the world of male stripping.

Gregory Jacobs directed the sequel Magic Mike XXL, which was released in 2015. Magic Mike's Last Dance was confirmed in November 2021 by Tatum himself.

