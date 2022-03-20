How did Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock first meet? 'The Lost City' co-stars recalls preschool fight between daughters 

American actors Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock recalled crossing paths in the principal's office after their daughters got into a feud.

In an interview published in The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan published, on March 17, the 57-year-old and 41-year-old actress talked about their shooting and bonding experience for their latest Netflix film, The Lost City.

When the interviewer asked how the pair first met, Bullock said it was at her birthday party but told it was during an unforeseen run-in with Channing Tatum at their daughters' school.

"We met through drama in the principal's office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other's child that caused the damage. There's some PTSD attached to it."

It is not clear when or why the disagreement occurred. Bullock, a single parent, adopted a son, Louis, in 2010 and Laila in 2015. Tatum co-shares 8-year-old Everly with his former wife, Jenna Dewan.

Post this, Channing Tatum said that he's "blocked it all out."

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's daughters are friends now.

In the same interview, The Gravity Star clarified that their daughters are now friends and spent time together while the duo was filming their latest release.

"That's the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, Covid-safe play date. We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives."

While talking to television host Stephen Colbert, Bullock spoke about shooting a nude scene with the Magic Mike star.

While standing in front of him, she switched her focus to his thigh to avoid her eyes being drawn to his crotch.

She plays a shut-in author who gets kidnapped in the movie, and Channing, who plays a romance novel cover model, has to peel leeches off his body in one scene.

"No... [I'm] fully there, full-on, face-to-face with the, uh, 'landscape.' I had to spend some time down there, just making sure no leeches, and I had a lot to say to it."

The Lost City was released on Netflix on March 19. Aside from Tatum and Bullock, the film also stars Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar