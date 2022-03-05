Who is Patrick Stewart's wife? Actor says Sunny Ozell keeps his life 'perpetually interesting'

Actor Patrick Stewart recently stated that his wife, Sunny Ozell, keeps him on his toes and makes his life "perpetually interesting."

The 81-year-old Hollywood star told PEOPLE in this week's issue:

"I've never met anyone like her before. She is so smart and so informed. And her intellectual accomplishments are extraordinary. She remembers everything."

There is a 38-year age difference between Stewart and Ozell.

Patrick Stewart recalls how his love story with Sunny Ozell began at a restaurant

Patrick Stewart met Sunny Ozell in 2008. At the time, Stewart was starring in a year-long stage production of Macbeth, while Ozell was waiting tables at a Brooklyn restaurant.

The Star Trek actor told PEOPLE:

"She was working as a waitress in a restaurant in Brooklyn. This lovely woman came over and said, 'Gentleman, on the house, what would you like for desserts?' We got talking and she told me how much she'd wanted to see Macbeth, but it had been sold out. The Brooklyn run, which was only three or four weeks, sold out before we opened."

He continued:

"And I said, 'Well, we're going to Broadway next.' It was the only time in my life I've given someone my telephone number and said, 'Call me, I can get a ticket.' And that's what we did. And she came backstage afterward and we had dinner and here we are."

Stewart, who married Ozell in 2013, also talked about his plans for the near future, saying:

"[Ozell and I plan to] go somewhere and just sort of shut down. I'm looking forward to it very much. Although, my wife believes I'll tolerate it for about two weeks. Then I'll be calling my agent."

All that is known about Sunny Ozell

Sunny Ozell is an American singer and songwriter. She was born on December 23, 1978, and was brought up in Reno, Nevada. Her parents, though not from the music industry, were very passionate about the art form.

Giving importance to music education, Ozell's parents encouraged her to learn to play the violin when she was four.

Ozell started her vocal training at the age of 11 and was trained by an opera coach by the time she was 13. However, she didn’t release her first album, Take It With Me, until she was 37 years old.

Ozell, who majored in English Literature at a university in Boulder, Colorado, sang in blues and soul-funk bands throughout her time in college.

After graduating, she performed in New York clubs and eventually became a part of NYC's musical community.

Sunny Ozell started dating Patrick Stewart in 2008, and the couple got engaged in March 2013. Their September 2013 nuptials were officiated by Stewart's longtime friend, Ian McKellan.

Ozell is the stepmother to Daniel and Sophia, Stewart's children from his first marriage to Shelia Falconer (which lasted from 1966 to 1990).

Stewart was also married to producer Wendy Neuss from 2000 to 2003.

