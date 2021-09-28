Who was Andrea Martin? Tributes pour in as singer-songwriter passes away at 49

Singer Andrea Martin recently passed away at the age of 49. The news was confirmed through a post on her official Instagram page on September 27.
The post says that Martin will be remembered for her passion and dedication towards her family and friends. It also asked everyone to give some privacy to the family for now.
Fans paid tribute to the popular artist on social media as soon as the news broke:
Musician Langston Bleu, while expressing his grief, said that he was mentored by Martin, and she remained his friend since then.
Andrea Martin in brief
Born on April 14, 1972, Andrea Martin was a well-known singer-songwriter and producer. She was a popular face specifically for writing hit songs for artists like Angie Stone, Leona Lewis, Toni Braxton, and more.
The singer had an interest in music and songwriting at an early age. She worked with The X Factor 2008’s winner Alexander Burke on a song from her debut album, Overcome.
Andrea Martin completed her graduation in 1990 from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and was a major in vocal music.
Andrea Martin’s first single was The Best of Me, released in 1998. Her single Let Me Return the Favor was in the 82nd spot on Billboard Hot 100 in 1998, and her next single, Share the Love, was in fourth position on Billboard Dance Charts the following year.
Martin appeared in the concert of BET’s Girls Night Out in 1999 and was featured as a backup vocalist on several albums.
Andrea Martin’s cause of death
Martin’s death was confirmed in an Instagram post. However, the cause of death has not been revealed yet.
According to the reports, it looks like she died peacefully. The artist was not reported to be suffering from any serious disease or injury.
However, there is another possibility that she might have passed away because of her old age. Martin’s friends and family members are yet to comment on her death.
For now, her closest people are mourning her death, and hopefully, the details will be revealed once things get back to normal.