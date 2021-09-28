Who was Andrea Martin? Tributes pour in as singer-songwriter passes away at 49

Singer Andrea Martin recently passed away at the age of 49. The news was confirmed through a post on her official Instagram page on September 27.

The post says that Martin will be remembered for her passion and dedication towards her family and friends. It also asked everyone to give some privacy to the family for now.

Fans paid tribute to the popular artist on social media as soon as the news broke:

robert. @FierceRobert



Andrea penned and produced hits for En Vogue, Monica, Toni Braxton, OutKast and more Only a couple of weeks ago we were talking about Andrea Martin actually being the vocals of the iconic club track “Show Me Love” by Robin S.Andrea penned and produced hits for En Vogue, Monica, Toni Braxton, OutKast and more #RIP Only a couple of weeks ago we were talking about Andrea Martin actually being the vocals of the iconic club track “Show Me Love” by Robin S.



Andrea penned and produced hits for En Vogue, Monica, Toni Braxton, OutKast and more #RIP https://t.co/n7n7U7j7nZ

Sam Cook @SamCook_7

The Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter and Grammy Winner has passed away! RIP ANDREA MARTIN 🙏🏽🕊The Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter and Grammy Winner has passed away! #RIPAndreaMartin RIP ANDREA MARTIN 🙏🏽🕊

The Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter and Grammy Winner has passed away! #RIPAndreaMartin https://t.co/Ml0y0UEH3v

Rob Milton @therobmilton - RIP to the legend Andrea Martin. her pen was unmatched and brought so many of your favorite songs to life! - RIP to the legend Andrea Martin. her pen was unmatched and brought so many of your favorite songs to life! https://t.co/qs8U80tShu

ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ @callmedollar Toni Braxton’s “I Love Me Some Him” and Angie Stone’s “Wish I Didn't Miss You” ANDREA MARTIN?! Toni Braxton’s “I Love Me Some Him” and Angie Stone’s “Wish I Didn't Miss You” ANDREA MARTIN?!

madlib fan acct @TheRealAntonioA RIP to one of R&B's great songwriters Andrea Martin🙏🕊 RIP to one of R&B's great songwriters Andrea Martin🙏🕊 https://t.co/PQZgdnM02t

Mr Trần (QQ) @Quan301290 Rest in peace Andrea Martin, she has just passed away at the age of 49. She wrote Better in time for @leonalewis Rest in peace Andrea Martin, she has just passed away at the age of 49. She wrote Better in time for @leonalewis https://t.co/ryK4iQVRRa

señor travis. @travisfromthebk Rest in peace to R&B singer/songwriter, Andrea Martin. 🕊



If I had to choose my three of my favorite songs that Andrea Martin had a hand in writing/co-writing: Rest in peace to R&B singer/songwriter, Andrea Martin. 🕊



If I had to choose my three of my favorite songs that Andrea Martin had a hand in writing/co-writing: https://t.co/XBbUin0RJh

Cyn Santana 🇸🇻🇩🇴 @Cyn_Santana RIP to the exceptional, the talented, bigger than life Andrea Martin. Thinking of you and your loved ones tonight. ❤️ RIP to the exceptional, the talented, bigger than life Andrea Martin. Thinking of you and your loved ones tonight. ❤️ https://t.co/LCf8djCWXw

The R&B Representers @rnbreps The R&B Reps want to show love to Andrea Martin! Today she passed but celebrate her greatness! She has written hits for SWV, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Silk, and many more! She has done a lot for the industry, "Let's Return The Flavor" by jamming her classic hits! #RIPAndreaMartin The R&B Reps want to show love to Andrea Martin! Today she passed but celebrate her greatness! She has written hits for SWV, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Silk, and many more! She has done a lot for the industry, "Let's Return The Flavor" by jamming her classic hits! #RIPAndreaMartin https://t.co/OoyuDazWWJ

Musician Langston Bleu, while expressing his grief, said that he was mentored by Martin, and she remained his friend since then.

Andrea Martin in brief

Born on April 14, 1972, Andrea Martin was a well-known singer-songwriter and producer. She was a popular face specifically for writing hit songs for artists like Angie Stone, Leona Lewis, Toni Braxton, and more.

The singer had an interest in music and songwriting at an early age. She worked with The X Factor 2008’s winner Alexander Burke on a song from her debut album, Overcome.

Andrea Martin completed her graduation in 1990 from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and was a major in vocal music.

Andrea Martin’s first single was The Best of Me, released in 1998. Her single Let Me Return the Favor was in the 82nd spot on Billboard Hot 100 in 1998, and her next single, Share the Love, was in fourth position on Billboard Dance Charts the following year.

Martin appeared in the concert of BET’s Girls Night Out in 1999 and was featured as a backup vocalist on several albums.

Andrea Martin’s cause of death

Martin’s death was confirmed in an Instagram post. However, the cause of death has not been revealed yet.

According to the reports, it looks like she died peacefully. The artist was not reported to be suffering from any serious disease or injury.

Robin Quivers and Andrea Martin attend the T.J. Martell Foundation's Women of Influence Awards (Image via Getty Images)

However, there is another possibility that she might have passed away because of her old age. Martin’s friends and family members are yet to comment on her death.

For now, her closest people are mourning her death, and hopefully, the details will be revealed once things get back to normal.

