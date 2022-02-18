How did Channing Tatum's dog die? The actor says latest film Dog inspired by his life story

Channing Tatum's latest film, Dog, is inspired by his last road journey with his dying dog, Lulu. Dog marks not only Tatum's directorial debut but also his return to acting after a long hiatus.

Tatum has written, co-directed, and co-produced Dog along with producer Reid Carolin. Tatum has worked with him previously as well during the hit movies Magic Mike and 22 Jump Street.

How was the movie Dog inspired by the death of Channing Tatum's dog Lulu?

Channing Tatum is a firm believer in using art to express grief. In 2018, the actor took one last road trip with his longtime furry friend Lulu, a pit bull-Catahoula mix that he shared with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Lulu didn't have much time left in the world after being diagnosed with cancer, and Tatum wanted to make the most of it. He told Yahoo Entertainment now:

"When I went on my last road trip with my puppy, [I experienced] that feeling of, 'There's nothing I can do. There's nothing left to do.' You just have to accept it and be thankful for the time that you did get and know that they're not supposed to be here forever. I'm supposed to go on and she has to go someplace else."

But Tatum's last road trip with Lulu also marked the start of a new chapter in his life. The experience acted as a foundation for his new drama, Dog.

In the film, Channing Tatum portrays Briggs, an army veteran entrusted with transporting a fearful military dog - a Dutch Shepard named Lulu — hundreds of miles to her handler's funeral, giving them plenty of time to brawl and bond.

Carolin explained that while they were motivated to produce Dog by the end of a relationship, they also wanted to make sure that they conveyed a tale about the beginning of a relationship.

The portions of a friendship with a dog that leaves such lasting memories will be the focus of the movie.

They were also influenced by a number of other dog movies, including the 1989 Tom Hanks comedy Turner & Hooch and the 2014 Hungarian drama White God.

Lulu is played by three dogs in Dog, and Carolin wasn't shy about saying that at least one of them was a real on-set diva.

Dog will be released in theaters February 18, 2022.

