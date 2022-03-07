How many children does François-Henri Pinault have? Salma Hayek and husband attend Balenciaga show with their daughters

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek made an appearance with her husband François-Henri Pinault and daughters at a Balenciaga fashion show in Paris.

On March 6, the 55-year-old actress was seen wearing an unbuttoned blue satin shirt along with a black knit top and satin skirt. Pinault, on the other hand, rocked the carpet in a crisp all-black tuxedo.

Gospel Music @MekoStarr Salma Hayek & Husband François-Henri Pinault Attend Balenciaga Fashion Show with Their Daughters! Salma Hayek & Husband François-Henri Pinault Attend Balenciaga Fashion Show with Their Daughters! https://t.co/b2vcKxOfqX

The couple posed for the paparazzi alongside Hayek and Pinault's daughters, who were also dressed in monochromes.

Salma Hayek's husband has three children from his previous relationships

Salma Hayek is a mother to not one, but four children. François-Henri Pinault is a father to three children from his previous marriage/relationship, all of whom were born before he met Hayek.

As per reports, Pinault had an 8-year-long marriage with Dorothée Lepère, with whom he shares two adult children, a son named François born in 1998 and a daughter named Mathilde, born in 2001.

Before meeting the Eternals star, Pinault had a brief five-month relationship in 2005 with Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista. Nine months after the duo broke up, their son Augustin James Evangelista was born in 2006.

Additionally, Evangelista sued Pinault for allegedly failing to support their son. In fact, her lawyer said that the billionaire father paid "zero" for Augustin. At one point, she requested $40K per month in child support.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault first met in 2006 and announced that they were expecting their first child a year later with their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, being born in September 2007.

The Freida actress welcomed her first biological daughter at the age of 41. In an interview with The Guardian, she opened up about having a kid at an older age.

She said that people tend to appreciate later pregnancies because they fear that it might not happen.

“Also you know what you want to do with your life, so you don’t have the pressure of: ‘What am I going to do with my life? And I’m a mother!’ When you marry young, it’s hard because maybe you don’t know who you are yet. I was a little bit wiser.”

On the professional front, Hayek recently starred in Marvel's superhero film Eternals and Ridley Scott's directorial film House of Gucci.

Edited by Atul S