"Noi is very childish": Fans react as Noi avoids Steve after an argument on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight couple Steve and Noi's relationship has faced several bumps since their honeymoon in Puerto Rico. Episode eight of the show saw the couple tackle another obstacle when one of them left the apartment after a brief argument.

Noi had offered to cook dinner for the first time, and after a brief argument over a pack of noodles, she took her dog and left. Steve looked blindsided as he constantly tried to text her throughout the night without a response from her end.

When Noi returned the next day, Steve confronted her about not responding to his messages and said:

"You know, I didn't know what was wrong when you walked out...but for me, I basically have gone a whole 24 hours and I haven't even gotten a chance to say really how I feel...can't just leave me hanging..We're married."

Fans were unhappy with Noi's behavior towards Steve. One fan tweeted:

Steve went further to say that he was at least expecting a text from her, and instead saw a social media post subtly hinting at yesterday's incident. The post that Noi shared on social media talked about "not settling for anything less" and "saying no often."

Married At First Sight fans disappointed with Noi's actions towards Steve

Married At First Sight fans were surprised at the turn of events and were quick to label Noi's behavior as being childish and immature.

Big Brother 10 News & Updates @style_smile33

#MarriedAtFirstSight Noi is not ready for marriage! It’s incredibly immature to fight over cooking and not speak to your spouse for a day, and spend the night somewhere else because of it … she’s so annoying. Noi is not ready for marriage! It’s incredibly immature to fight over cooking and not speak to your spouse for a day, and spend the night somewhere else because of it … she’s so annoying. #MarriedAtFirstSight

Mean Jean @TheAznQueen #MarriedAtFirstSight Noi mad over Steve telling her the noodles are over cooked, hate to see what she would do if he told her the rice was too sticky! #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight Boston Noi mad over Steve telling her the noodles are over cooked, hate to see what she would do if he told her the rice was too sticky! #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston https://t.co/Y8dAE5eZw1

Sami @samaresa #mafs Noi wasn’t ready to be a wife and still is childish #MarriedAtFirstSight Noi wasn’t ready to be a wife and still is childish #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs

Yonosé @Mz_BLUgatti1920 #marriedatfirstsight Noi not boiling the noodles but saying she was cooking for him, is inconsiderate. That’s what the issue is. And then her ghosting him… #mafs Noi not boiling the noodles but saying she was cooking for him, is inconsiderate. That’s what the issue is. And then her ghosting him…#mafs #marriedatfirstsight https://t.co/JdqjLfysiJ

Fans applauded Steve's demeanor throughout the entire argument. They felt that he was very mature in handling the conversation with Noi.

BLACK black @sojourner_real I’m sorry but Steve calmly communicated his point and was firm with his boundaries. And Noi looked petty and immature. #MarriedAtFirstSight I’m sorry but Steve calmly communicated his point and was firm with his boundaries. And Noi looked petty and immature. #MarriedAtFirstSight

Scorpio sun, Virgo moon @pnhwl Steve really gathered Noi right on up, respectfully. This is very much the way to argue lol #MarriedAtFirstSight Steve really gathered Noi right on up, respectfully. This is very much the way to argue lol #MarriedAtFirstSight

Others felt that Noi was not just mad about the cooking, but also with her concerns over the couple's differences in general.

Joseph’s Daughter @sosnazzy_mena Noi is not mad about that pasta! She’s mad cause she gets up for work and her husband doesn’t #MarriedAtFirstSight Noi is not mad about that pasta! She’s mad cause she gets up for work and her husband doesn’t #MarriedAtFirstSight

Queendom @QueenBandit

#MarriedAtFirstSight Noi deep down is probably pissed about the no job situation and everything will irk her. Noi deep down is probably pissed about the no job situation and everything will irk her.#MarriedAtFirstSight

Alexander Pierre @AlexanderP_1988 #MarriedAtFirstSight So let me get this straight: Noi left her husband for 24 hours without explanation as you why...because of pasta? What are you going to do when you guys have real issues? You can't just leave when you have the 3 kids you want #mafs Boston #MarriedAtFirstSight So let me get this straight: Noi left her husband for 24 hours without explanation as you why...because of pasta? What are you going to do when you guys have real issues? You can't just leave when you have the 3 kids you want #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight

Steve confronts Noi about her way of communication during arguments

Noi confessed that she did not like the way Steve behaved with her, passing comments on the noodles while she volunteered to cook as a nice gesture.

"That was like the first time I had ever cooked for you, so it was just really, like, off-putting to me that you would comment on something like that instead of just saying, like, 'Thank you for making me food.' It just came off really rude to me..And I don't think this is the first time comments like that have been made, so I think that's why it really triggered me."

Noi also confessed that it was her habit to shut down when upset and get away to process her feelings. Steve spoke to her about having an unhealthy mode of communication and how that was affecting their relationship. He said:

"You gave me the silent treatment. You ghosted me and walked out of the apartment. That's not a healthy response....give me the opportunity to at least say something so that I'm not sitting here, like 'Okay she's mad but I can't speak to her....and when I look on social media..know that..she's letting everyone else know that she's unhappy in her marriage."

Married At First Sight star Steve was against Noi posting things on social media publicly, hinting at the relationship not working out the way she wanted it to be, as a lot of his family and friends follow her.

The Married At First Sight Season 14 couple have had differences with respect to the number of kids they would like to have and Noi's skepticism about her husband not working full-time. The pair had voiced these concerns during Pastor Cal's intervention as well as with their friends and family. Viewers will have to wait and see where they are headed in the future.

