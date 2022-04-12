Come Dance with Me judges list: Jenna Dewan and others to star in CBS’ dance reality show

CBS' new show Come Dance with Me is all set to premiere on April 15, 2022, at 8/7c. The dancers on the show, aged between 9 and 15, will pair with an untrained family member to compete for the $100,000 grand prize.

The following is the synopsis of the dance reality show:

“COME DANCE WITH ME features exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country who invite one untrained family member who has supported their dance dreams to be their partner, for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Those untrained family members include a preschool teacher, a doctor, a social worker and an engineer, among others, who have left their day jobs behind to lace up their dance shoes and learn endless choreography all for their children.”

The following judges will judge the dancers on Come Dance with Me :

Jenna Dewan

Actress, former model, and dancer Jenna Dewan started dancing at the age of five. After mastering her skills, she was discovered by a dance agent and toured alongside some of the heavyweights of the music world including Janet Jackson and Ricky Martin. She has also appeared in several music videos for artists such as Mandy Moore, Missy Elliott and Justin Timberlake.

The mother-of-two has also appeared in several television sitcoms, including Quintuplets, The Young and the Restless and Joey . She is best known for her role as Nora Clark in the movie Step Up opposite Channing Tatum. Her other remarkable movies are The Hot Chick, The Grudge 2, and Slightly Single in L.A.

Dewan married Tatum in 2009 but divorced in 2019. They share a daughter together. She also has a son with her fiancé Steve Kazee.

Dexter Mayfield

Dancer and actor Dexter Mayfield is a plus-size male model from Dallas, TX, who made his modeling debut in LA Fashion Week in 2015, walking for designer Marco Marco.

The resident of Los Angeles, CA, has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Sara Bareilles, and Katty Perry. He is known for his roles in Strangers in Paradise, Sandy Wexler and The Art of Being.

Tricia Miranda

Tricia Miranda came into the limelight in 2001 for her choreography skills. She has worked with some of the biggest names in the entertainment world, including Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato, LL Cool J, Will I Am and Snoop Dogg among others.

She has performed and choreographed various awards shows, television shows and commercials including SYTYCD, America’s Got Talent, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, RuPaul’s Drag U, The American Music Awards, MTV VMA’s, the Grammy’s, Billboard Music Awards, Walmart, Laughing Cow, Facebook Motion Capture, Spotify, H&M, Sprint, UNIQLO, and Starbucks among others.

The show Come Dance with Me, hosted by eight-time Grammy award-winner Philip Lawrence, is executive-produced by Chris O’Donnell, LL COOL J and 3 Ball Productions. The CBS show can also be viewed on Paramount+.

