Revelations made by Kris Jenner about Hulu's The Kardashians on The Ellen Show

Brand new series, The Kardashians, will premiere on Hulu in just over a week, and Kris Jenner gave us major spoilers about the plot and storyline on the Tuesday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The show will premiere on April 14, 2022 on Hulu, showcasing the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian clan. Their previous show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, continued for 20 drama-filled seasons before the finale in June 2021.

Revelations by Kris Jenner About The Kardashians on The Ellen Show

The quintent of siblings, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall, along with their mother, Kris, will give us an all-access pass into their lives with this new show.

Kris 'momager' Jenner appeared on The Ellen Show to talk about the show as promo but ended up giving us a whole lot of spoilers, and we are here for it. She made important revelations, hinting at all the drama that viewers will witness on the show. The Kardashians will cover Kylie giving birth to her baby, the development of Kourtney and Travis Barker's relationship, and Kim’s SNL act.

When Ellen pointed out that Kourtney and Travis Barker were all over each other when she met them during Christmas. Kris chimed in.

“Well, it is 98 percent of the new show. Is that wrong?"

She admitted that she was “worried” whether fans would like to watch them again since it might be repetitive. However, drama never stops in the Kardashians' lives and things started unfolding one after the other as soon as the camera started rolling. By the end. they had an exciting show that they knew would be appreciated by the viewers.

Regarding the show, Kris Jenner said,

"Of course, the minute we start filming, a million things are happening. Kylie's having a baby, Kourtney is dating Travis Barker and gets engaged, Kim gets SNL. I mean, every single day there was either drama or something crazy going on."

The trailer of The Kardashians was released on February 7, 2022, with a message that “all the walls will be shattered." The show is expected to show us “a different side” and “silly sides” to the family. We are hopeful of getting a glimpse of Kim's professional life and law studies.

Hulu will launch two seasons of the show, 40 episodes in total, trailing the Kardashian family as they uncover the "next chapter of their lives." The editing rights will reportedly remain with the family.

The show will also feature Travis Barker and Kourtney’s ex ,Scott Disick. Their brother Rob Kardashian will reportedly not be present on the show, which starts on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.

