Why Beyond the Edge contestants would not be able to sleep at night in episode 4? Release date, plot and more about the CBS show

CBS’s latest celebrity adventure show, Beyond the Edge Season 1 has created immense buzz among viewers because of its thrilling nature. Till now, the show has released three successful episodes and it will air its fourth installment on April 6. Moreover, the network recently released the trailer featuring celebrities having a hard time as they experience a sleepless night due to unexpected ants and bug infestations.

What you should know about the show

Beyond The Edge features nine celebrity contestants who sign up to leave their lavish lifestyle for a few weeks and challenge themselves to live in the wild. The Panama jungle is the battleground for these contestants as they will have to perform a set of difficult tasks and survive each round to remain in the game. The adventures are getting more challenging for the celebrity contestants by the day, forcing some of them to quit.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Beyond the Edge features nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone."

What to expect from episode 4 of Beyond The Edge season 1?

In the upcoming episode titled, ’Not Here to Play, Here to Win,' celebrities will have a tough time with a water-related task. Contestants were seen rowing their boats in a hurry as they carried a net full of fish in the trailer. However, it was unclear whether all of them made it to the shore.

The living conditions in the jungle were never going to be ideal, but it seems that the participants are still in shock over how difficult survival can be.

While many have managed to keep their cool, others have started to question their existence on the show. Former star athlete Ray Lewis, who has hydrophobia, stated in the trailer that is thinking of quitting. Metta Peace World quit the show in Episode 2 and brought $8000 home for his charity.

The upcoming episode’s description reads,

"When a player falls overboard during the adventure challenge, one team must work together to save their teammate so they can remain in the race; the eight celebrities struggle to sleep through the night after their camp becomes infested with ants."

Viewers will be able to watch Beyond The Edge Episode 4 on Wednesday at 9.00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee