What time will Beyond the Edge episode 3 air? Release date, plot and more about CBS' reality show 

CBS is back with another celebrity adventure show, Beyond The Edge. After Celebrity Big Brother, the adventure-based show has gained immense viewership for its star-studded star cast. After airing two thrilling episodes of the show's first season, episode 3 is set to premiere on March 30 at 9:00 pm 9 pm ET/PT.

The show features nine celebrities who have signed up to spend two weeks on the island of Panama and face challenging situations. Celebrities will be living in extreme conditions that will provoke some to ring the quitting bell.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

BEYOND THE EDGE features nine celebrities trading their worlds of luxury to live in the dangerous jungles of Panama, where they face off in epic adventures and endure the most brutal conditions, as they push themselves to go far beyond their comfort zone. From the producers of “Naked and Afraid” comes the most intense celebrity adventure ever attempted, where only teamwork, perseverance, and finding the inner strength they never knew they possessed can get them through another day and raise money for their chosen charities.

What happened in the previous episode of Beyond the Edge season 1?

In episode 2 of the show, celebrities initially made it to their first morning on the island, which was followed by a task that dealt with great heights. Celebrities were divided into teams of three and each team had to perform the task across a balance beam/tight rope situation along with biking on a 60-foot cliff. The team also had to carry 30 cans of food downhill and ultimately conclude the task by arranging a puzzle named "Taking Your Team to Greater Heights."

However, the episode did see Metta World Peace ringing the bell to quit the show, which came as a surprise to not only his co-contestants but his family as well.

Moreover, in the upcoming episode titled Quitting Is Not an Option, celebrities will have to face tougher challenges along with emotional confrontations.

Celebrities featuring in Beyond The Edge season 1 are:

Former American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina, Army veteran and country music star Craig Morgan, model and actress Paulina Porizkova, Super Bowl winner and former NFL coach Mike Singletary, NBA champion Metta World Peace (or Metta Sandiford-Artest), former NFL player and Super Bowl MVP, Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, Bachelor Colton Underwood, television host and former Real Housewives of New York star Eboni K. Williams and Full House actress Jodie Sweetin.

Viewers can also watch Beyond The Edge season 1 episode 3 on online streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.

