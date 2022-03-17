"This show is awful": Fans react after Beyond The Edge premiere, compare it with 'Survivor'

The premiere episode of CBS's Beyond The Edge left fans wanting more. Nine celebrities traded their privileged lives and worlds of luxury for the jungles of Panama, where they undertook their first out of many challenges to make money for their respective charities.
Fans' first impression of Beyond The Edge was a complete no-no. They were intrigued by the concept and the cast but were not fascinated by the host and the lack of drama. One fan tweeted:
The show was constantly compared to Survivor, which aired just before the show. They recommended having a celebrity version of Survivor, which would contain much more excitement than tackling a couple of challenges on the show.
The show's cast included singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, reality TV veterans Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams, former star athletes Mike Singletary, Metta World Peace, and Ray Lewis, actress Jodie Sweetin and supermodel Paulina Porizkova.
Fans aren't really excited about Beyond The Edge
Fans were not happy with the show, while some felt it was boring, but most of the viewers compared the show to Survivor and felt that the latter was more exciting.
Some fans were also not happy with the show's host, Mauro Ranallo.
Beyond The Edge cast undertake their first challenge on the season premiere
The show kicked off by introducing the contestants and the reasons behind their decision to join the reality series. They talked about their families, the shift from the world of luxury to one with nature and its abundance and their respective charities.
Celebrities were introduced to the format of the show and their first-team challenge to kickstart raising money for their charities. They were divided into two teams, Red with five players and Blue with four, headed by Jodie and Paulina.
Each adventure was divided into three sections: the first stage, the trek, and the final stage. The challenge had the cast travel a mile through the jungle, open water, and swampy mud bogs.
The first task was to move a crate that weighed a quarter of a ton, using wooden logs. Next, they had to take their paddles, bags, and puzzle pieces from the crate and trek to their respective mules.
Once the mule was loaded with supplies, the celebrities had to paddle out on a lagoon, collect a scroll with a puzzle image, then slog through a deep mud bog to reach their mules. For the final stage, they had to use the image on the scroll to put the puzzle pieces together.
While the teams had to choose between getting a clue and taking a direct route, the red team chose to take the clue and ended up winning the challenge.
While at the Lanterns, which resembled the Tribal Council on Survivor, the only difference was that the contestants would not vote each other out but would individually decide if they wanted to stay in the game or not.
If not, they would have to ring the bell and leave. The celebrities had a deep discussion on strength, courage, and religious beliefs and chose to stay back for another day.
Beyond The Edge is produced by David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Jay Bienstock, and Greg Goldman. With each passing episode, the money will be divided across the team that wins the challenge.
By the finale, only two people will remain who will battle it out for the remaining amount. Beyond The Edge airs every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on CBS.