"This show is awful": Fans react after Beyond The Edge premiere, compare it with 'Survivor'

Fans compare Beyond The Edge to Survivor (Image via @CBS/Twitter)
Varsha Narayanan
ANALYST
Modified Mar 17, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Feature

The premiere episode of CBS's Beyond The Edge left fans wanting more. Nine celebrities traded their privileged lives and worlds of luxury for the jungles of Panama, where they undertook their first out of many challenges to make money for their respective charities.

Fans' first impression of Beyond The Edge was a complete no-no. They were intrigued by the concept and the cast but were not fascinated by the host and the lack of drama. One fan tweeted:

@Variety I love “reality” tv. Quite literally have never missed a show of #Survivor. This show is awful. #BeyondTheEdge

The show was constantly compared to Survivor, which aired just before the show. They recommended having a celebrity version of Survivor, which would contain much more excitement than tackling a couple of challenges on the show.

The show's cast included singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, reality TV veterans Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams, former star athletes Mike Singletary, Metta World Peace, and Ray Lewis, actress Jodie Sweetin and supermodel Paulina Porizkova.

Fans aren't really excited about Beyond The Edge

Fans were not happy with the show, while some felt it was boring, but most of the viewers compared the show to Survivor and felt that the latter was more exciting.

A 100% correct theory: #BeyondTheEdge was created to air immediately after #survivor so that if fans are complaining about the season we are immediately confronted with how much worse it could be.
The #BeyondTheEdge audience after this ludicrous Amazing Celebrity Survivor Race dumpster fire: https://t.co/M2z2OvVhyr
I wish they had to vote out eachother instead, maybe it’s just the survivor fan in me #beyondtheedge
#BeyondTheEdge has nothing on #Survivor. @survivorcbs @CBS Great concept. This announcer tho….😖😳🙉
if this show had Survivor's production and budget, this might actually be decent. otherwise, it's a low-budget Survivor with z-level celebrities... and Mauro Ranallo. #BeyondtheEdge
These #BeyondTheEdge players won’t last a second on #Survivor
#BeyondTheEdge is reminding me how much I miss the diverse locations of the earlier eras of #Survivor
Hey @cbs @survivorcbs maybe you should pay attention to #BeyondtheEdge because it's everything fans of #survivor wish the show still was, except with celebrities.

Some fans were also not happy with the show's host, Mauro Ranallo.

#beyondtheedge host Mauro Ranallo is awkward, stiff, scripted and awful. #whatweretheythinking? #whatsupwiththehair?
Did they not do audience tests before filming #BeyondTheEdge ?There is NO WAY that the host would have been liked by the test group!
I think it’s a good idea in theory, but the execution is just poor. The casting was great, but the host and production isn’t great #BeyondTheEdge
This host is way too fake dramatic for me. #BeyondTheEdge
CBS needs to drop that host for #BeyondTheEdge

Beyond The Edge cast undertake their first challenge on the season premiere

The show kicked off by introducing the contestants and the reasons behind their decision to join the reality series. They talked about their families, the shift from the world of luxury to one with nature and its abundance and their respective charities.

Celebrities were introduced to the format of the show and their first-team challenge to kickstart raising money for their charities. They were divided into two teams, Red with five players and Blue with four, headed by Jodie and Paulina.

Each adventure was divided into three sections: the first stage, the trek, and the final stage. The challenge had the cast travel a mile through the jungle, open water, and swampy mud bogs.

The first task was to move a crate that weighed a quarter of a ton, using wooden logs. Next, they had to take their paddles, bags, and puzzle pieces from the crate and trek to their respective mules.

Can these celebrities go #BeyondTheEdge? The choice is theirs. Don't miss the series premiere TONIGHT at 9/8c on CBS! https://t.co/t2bZ4yRZLb

Once the mule was loaded with supplies, the celebrities had to paddle out on a lagoon, collect a scroll with a puzzle image, then slog through a deep mud bog to reach their mules. For the final stage, they had to use the image on the scroll to put the puzzle pieces together.

While the teams had to choose between getting a clue and taking a direct route, the red team chose to take the clue and ended up winning the challenge.

While at the Lanterns, which resembled the Tribal Council on Survivor, the only difference was that the contestants would not vote each other out but would individually decide if they wanted to stay in the game or not.

If not, they would have to ring the bell and leave. The celebrities had a deep discussion on strength, courage, and religious beliefs and chose to stay back for another day.

Beyond The Edge is produced by David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Jay Bienstock, and Greg Goldman. With each passing episode, the money will be divided across the team that wins the challenge.

Also Read Article Continues below

By the finale, only two people will remain who will battle it out for the remaining amount. Beyond The Edge airs every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on CBS.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
