Survivor Season 42 Episode 1: Who was eliminated and how?

As the premiere episode of Survivor Season 42 aired, 18 new players touched down on the beach and began the adventure of a lifetime. These castaways come from different backgrounds and from all walks of life as they compete to outplay and outwit each other until one becomes the sole Survivor of the beautiful islands of Fiji.

In a move that surprised many Survivor viewers, two of the contestants had to go home on the show's premiere episode: Jackson Fox and Zach Wurtenberger. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the first episode titled "Feels like a Rollercoaster" saw shocking twists play out between the castaways.

The cast's official bio reads:

"The mental and physical challenges force players to choose between personal risk and reward, while still navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day."

Details of the first elimination on Survivor Season 42

Jackson Fox was the first to leave the show. This wasn't the ideal elimination that usually happens, but the show's choice to let him go. During the episode, host Jeff Probst arrived by boat at Taku Beach and desired to have a conversation with the contestant.

Jeff explained to Jackson that part of the casting process wanted them to know all the updates to their medical needs prior to being on the show. The host also revealed that the contestant had not disclosed information about the lithium medication he had recently weaned himself off of right before starting the show.

Survivor host Jeff pointed out that it would be difficult for Jackson to balance the effects of stopping lithium while on the show, dealing with stress, dehydration, and lack of sleep. The possible health liabilities that the contestant would have to endure if he continued worried the producers, and thus, Probst said he would be removed from the game.

Zach Wurtenberger rallied for his place in the competition, but his weakness in the first Immunity Challenges had the rest of the tribe looking in his direction during elimination. The castaways thought that this would be a grueling season requiring strength in the tribe and he would not be an ideal candidate.

At the ballot box, Zach chose not to vote and to play his "Shot in the Dark" opportunity instead. Unfortunately, the scroll he chose was a “not safe” scroll which meant that the votes cast in his direction would still count. The rest of the castaways all voted for him, making the contestant the first person in the history of the show to get every single vote at the Tribal Council.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs 🏽🏝️ What an episode!🤯 Can’t wait to do it all again next week. Don’t forget to drop your questions for our first eliminated castaway below.🏽🏝️ #Survivor What an episode!🤯 Can’t wait to do it all again next week. Don’t forget to drop your questions for our first eliminated castaway below.👇🏽🏝️ #Survivor https://t.co/1FrSh4Olwy

Some of the other advantages that the castaways had were the "Advantage Amulet," given to Drea, Hai, and Lindsay. Drea, Jenny, and Maryanne were given a chance to risk their vote for the possibility of an extra vote or protect their vote to avoid losing it. Jenny protected her vote, while Drea and Maryanne both risked and got extra votes.

