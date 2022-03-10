Who is Zach Wurtenberger from Survivor 42? Missouri student dislikes “people who don’t tip”

CBS brings yet another season of Survivor to the network. It will welcome 18 contestants, including a student named Zach Wurtenberger from St. Louis, Missouri.

The 22-year-old participant, who studies at Washington University, used to deliver pizza, as per his bio on CBS. As he was a food delivery guy, he never liked those who didn’t tip.

His bio reads:

“People who don’t tip. I used to deliver pizza, so it’s a pretty big deal for me. My biggest one is when the bill is like $19.95, and the customer handed me a $20 smiling and said, ‘Keep the change.’ Oh, really? I get to keep your nickel? Wow, thank you so much!”

Wurtenberger used to work because he wanted to pursue further education in a top-tier school.

Zach Wurtenberger’s accomplishments, hobbies and more

According to his CBS bio, Wurtenberger’s favorite hobbies include sketch comedy writing, social strategy games and running.

He stated:

“At the moment, there’s a bunch of academic stuff, like getting into Washington University and winning the Tournament of Champions (the biggest tournament of the year in debate).”

Wurtenberger continued:

“But for personal accomplishments, I’m really proud of this one sketch I wrote for our spring comedy show, titled “Skate Park.” There was no trophy or award or anything, but I worked extremely hard on it, and it absolutely killed. It was really rewarding.”

The contestant calls himself a storyteller who believes he has all the basic skills that a Sole Survivor has. He thinks his ability to make friends, smart thinking, debate and intelligence will help him win the competition series.

Which tribe does the Survivor contestant belong to?

Wurtenberger belongs to the Ika tribe alongside Swati Goel, Romeo Escobar, Drea Wheeler, Rocksroy Bailey, and Tori Meehan. The other two tribes are Vatu and Taku.

The remaining castaways ofb the show include Omar Zaheer, Lindsay Dolashewich, Jenny Kim, Jackson Fox, Daniel Strunk, Marya Sherron, Jonathan Young, Mike Turner, Chanelle Howell, Hai Giang, Maryanne Oketch, and Lydia Meredith. The winner will take home a whopping prize money of a million dollars.

Survivor Season 42 is all set to premiere its first episode on March 9 on CBS at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Viewers can also stream the episode on Paramount Plus.

Edited by Saman