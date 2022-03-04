Who is Lydia Meredith from Survivor 42? Actress is terrified of vacuum cleaners

Survivor Season 42 welcomes 18 new castaways and one of them is Lydia Meredith. She is a 22-year-old waitress who lives in Santa Monica, California and was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

As per her bio on the CBS website, she described herself as a spontaneous and funny person who enjoys various hobbies like writing, doing comedy, roller skating, and attending music festivals. Additionally, Meredith also likes watching movies alone.

However, the two things she doesn’t like are people wasting her time and vacuum cleaners. The waitress elaborated on her fear of vacuum cleaners in her bio which read:

“I am terrified of vacuum cleaners. I can use one, but I can’t be in a room when someone else is vacuuming because people always chase me with it, and it scares me.”

Interestingly, her Instagram feed includes a clip in which she enacts Robin Williams’ character from the 1993 flick, Mrs. Doubtfire. The video shows Meredith giving a comedy performance with a vacuum cleaner.

Lydia Meredith is an actress

Apart from being a waitress and a comedian, the contestant is also an actress. She appeared in filmmaker Bill Crossland’s 2019 film, Catching Up, as Angela Wells. Meredith has also worked on projects including Santa Girl, Copycat Killers, Rise of the Fellowship, and Conrad & Michelle: If Words Could Kill.

She's a Kristen Wiig fan who believes her humor and strategic thinking can definitely help her win Season 42 of Survivor and mentioned this in her CBS bio:

“I believe I could be the sole Survivor because I’m likable, funny, but also wicked smart and strategic. I’m young, but still super capable of holding my own. I’m honest, but willing to make big moves that change the game. I’m ready!”

Furthermore, she listed some of her favorite former castaways from the competition series as she wished to follow in the footsteps of Tom Westman, Cirie Fields, and Debbie Wanner.

All about Survivor Season 42

The upcoming season of Survivor will be hosted by Jeff Probst and will include 18 contestants. The names of the participants are Lydia Meredith, Romeo Escobar, Zach Wurtenberger, Drea Wheeler, Lindsay Dolashewich, Jonathan Young, Omar Zaheer, Rocksroy Bailey, Jackson Fox, Mike Turner, Swati Goel, Maryanne Oketch, Hai Giang, Chanelle Howell, Tori Meehan, Daniel Strunk, Marya Sherron, and Jenny Kim.

With the winner receiving a grand prize of a million dollars, the premiere episode is all set to air on Wednesday, March 9 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on CBS and Paramount+.

