Who is Jenny Kim from Survivor 42? Creative director used to build furniture out of metal

Jenny Kim is one of the 18 contestants participating in the brand new season of Survivor. She is a creative director hailing from Brooklyn, New York.

The 43-year-old isn't just about designing as she has also worked at a metal shop for a year. As per her bio on CBS, Kim used to weld and build metal furniture in the shop.

It further mentioned that the contestant dislikes arrogant people and likes writing, traveling, and watching movies. She described herself as an open, direct, and compassionate person. Only time will tell which quality of Kim's can help her stay in the game of Survivor.

Recession led to Jenny Kim becoming a certified Pilates instructor

Kim is passionate about being a designer and creative director. However, the 2008 recession led to the downfall of her designing career, thus, she had to change her path. She became a certified Pilates instructor.

Kim mentioned the struggle and shift of career in the CBS bio. It reads,

“In those times, I've never given up and have, at times, shifted gears to a new career path (i.e., I became a certified Pilates instructor following the 2008 recession). I am proud of every twist and turn I have adapted to and can confidently say I am a successful design leader today.”

She called her husband a hero for inspiring her to strive for more and never settle.

Kim was raised by South Korean parents. In her introductory clip, she mentioned that her mom was extremely tough on her while growing up. She said,

“I was really pushed to do the best to be the best, so I think the most challenging part for me in this game will be that I’m not gonna be the best at everything. But that’s why I am here is to be comfortably uncomfortable.”

When will Survivor season 42 premiere?

Survivor season 42 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, March 9 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.

In addition to Kim, the remaining castaways of this season include Jackson Fox, Romeo Escobar, Maryanne Oketch, Lindsay Dolashewich, Jonathan Young, Drea Wheeler, Omar Zaheer, Hai Giang, Mike Turner, Lydia Meredith, Chanelle Howell, Tori Meehan, Rocksroy Bailey, Daniel Strunk, Zach Wurtenberger, Swati Goel, and Marya Sherron.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the competition series deals with 18 castaways stranded on an island where they have to survive challenges to win a million dollar grand prize. The winner is called the Sole Survivor.

Edited by Sabika