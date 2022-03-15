Who is the richest celebrity on Beyond the Edge? Rumored net worth explored

Beyond the Edge is all set to air on CBS next week with nine celebrity cast members. These members will leave their glamorous lives behind and live in the Panamanian jungle for two weeks, battling against each other for survival.

The reality show has TV veterans Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams, singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, actress Jodie Sweetin and former star athletes Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary and Metta World Peace as contestants.

Richest celebrity on Beyond the Edge explored

On the CBS show, the nine celebrities will form different groups to perform tasks and challenges to win money for their charities.

1) Ray Lewis

Raymond Anthony Lewis Jr., better known as Ray Lewis, is well regarded as a retired American football linebacker. His net worth is estimated at $35 million. Lewis played for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL for 17 years, during which he earned $95 million in salary alone.

Born on May 15, 1975 in Bartow, Florida, Lewis has been playing football since his school days. He was an All-American linebacker for the football team at Kathleen High School in Lakeland.

Other than football, he was also good at wrestling during school days. Even his younger brother, Keon Lattimore, is a former running back for the University of Maryland.

2) Metta World Peace

The retired American professional basketball player Ron Artest, who is also known as Metta World Peace and Metta Sandiford-Artest, has a net worth of $30 million. He has played for six NBA teams throughout his career and was hailed as one of the top defenders in the league. In 2010, Peace won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

3) Paulina Porizkova

The net worth of Czech-American model, actress and writer, Paulina Porizkova, is estimated to be around $10 million. However, it was reported that after the death of her husband Ric Ocasek in 2019 she was forced to borrow money from her friends as she had few liquid assets and also because she was not part of her musician husband’s will.

The net worth of other celebrity contestants

Beyond The Edge will see celebrities testing their mettle (image via CBS)

The net worth of the remaining cast is listed below:

Mike Singletary - $8 Million

Craig Morgan- $4 million

Eboni K. Williams - $3 Million

Jodie Sweetin - $2 Million

Colton Underwood – $1 million

Lauren - $800 Thousand

Hosted by Mauro Ranallo, the celebrity competition Beyond the Edge starts on March 16, 2022, at 9:00 PM EST.

