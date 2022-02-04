Beyond the Edge cast list: From Colton Underwood to Paulina Porizkova, meet the stars of CBS reality show

The rioting adventure begins with Beyond the Edge cast list getting released on Tuesday. The celebrity-competition series will premiere on March 16, 2022, at 9:00 PM EST. The CBS survivor-based show features nine celebrities who give away their glamorous lives and live in the Panamanian jungle for two weeks.

The show receives massive viewership upon seeing high-profile celebrities living in the wildlife and in challenging weather conditions. The show will replace the timing slot from the currently running shows Tough as Nails and The Amazing Race on CBS.

Beyond the Edge cast list

The show features nine celebrities who compete against each other for their survival. All of them have the desire to raise money for their respective charities.

Moreover, Beyond the Edge cast list looks like a bunch of highly talented celebrities.

The list consists of singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, former star athletes Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary and Metta World Peace, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, actress Jodie Sweetin and reality TV veterans Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams.

All nine celebrities will have to club themselves in different groups and perform challenges given to them. There are not going to be any eliminations. Everything depends on the contestant's will to complete tasks and survive in the jungle.

On the 14th day of the show, the remaining two contestants will compete neck-to-neck to achieve their cause.

However, the survival game gets more challenging as they are asked to adapt their living in the dense forests of Panama. They have to perform certain tasks and earn their survival on the show.

Upon completing every task, their charity prize will increase. However, they also have to bear the scorching heat and heavy rainfall and continue to live there for two weeks.

If a contestant wants to leave the show in the middle, they can. They just have to ring a bell indicating that they want to leave voluntarily.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from celebrities, the show is produced by David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe, Jay Bienstock, and Greg Goldman. Mauro Ranallo will host the show.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha