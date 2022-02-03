RHOC Episode 9 preview: Noella Bergner and Gina Kirschenheiter's fallout and more

RHOC, aka The Real Housewives of Orange County, has never disappointed fans in terms of drama. The housewives’ Cabo trip ended in the latest episode and now they are set to return to Orange County in episode 9.

In a preview of the upcoming installment, Noella Bergner and Gina Kirschenheiter have a fallout. It happened because Bergener is aware that Kirschenheiter had to convince Heather Dubrow to invite the former to Cabo.

Bergener will be seen talking to Emily Simpson and Kirschenheiter regarding the same and also about their controlling behavior towards Bergener. After listening to the latter, the clip featured Kirschenheiter saying that she feels hurt with the RHOC newcomer’s words.

Kirschenheiter will later be seen meeting Dubrow and sharing details about her previous conversations with Simpson and Bergener. Going by the preview clip, she might end her friendship with Bergener in Episode 9.

Dr. Jennifer Armstrong will hit rock bottom in Episode 9

Bravo welcomed two newcomers this season — Bergener and Dr. Jennifer “Jen” Armstrong. While Bergener brought a lot of drama with her, the latter didn’t have much to offer until now. The network has been teasing viewers with an upcoming drama for a few episodes.

Episode 9 will show Armstrong’s marriage hitting rock bottom. The skincare specialist’s husband, Ryne Holliday, known for being shirtless most of the time, will pack his bags and leave.

In Episode 8, Armstrong discussed to Dubrow that she doesn’t feel loved or acknowledged in her marriage. She felt that Holliday didn’t understand her work and accused her of being absent all the time.

Armstrong decided to work on her wedding once she reached Orange County. A preview video showed her talking to Holliday, who doesn’t continue their conversation, leaving Armstrong heartbroken.

When will RHOC new episode air?

Episode 9 will also feature Bergener and Dubrow fighting, where the latter will call the newcomer “thirsty.” Shannon Beador and Simpson will be seen questioning Kirschenheiter about where her loyalties lie.

Some new and old dramas are set to entertain viewers in the coming episodes. Meanwhile, Episode 9 of Season 16 is set to air on Bravo on Wednesday, February 9 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Srijan Sen