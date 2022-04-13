90 Day Fiancé season 9 cast list: Meet Ariela Weinberg, Jibri Bell, and others in TLC’s dating series

After successfully running for eight seasons, Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé is back for the viewers. The show will be premiered on April 17, 2022, on TLC. The series showcases long-distance couples who apply for a K-1 visa, allowing the engaged partner of a U.S. citizen to enter the United States.

After the fiancé arrives in the States, they have to determine whether they want to marry each other or not in 90 days. If the couple does not get married within those 90 days, the fiancé will be sent back to their home country.

Cast list of 90 Day Fiancé season 9

This season will showcase the love stories of seven couples who have traveled miles to meet their partners to decide their future together.

1) Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are not new to the show. The couple have appeared on spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. After facing many hurdles, the couple is giving their relationship one last chance to mend in the United States.

After falling in love in Ethiopia, Weinberg realized she was expecting and moved to Ethiopia to be with Shibre. But when their son needed surgery, the new mom moved back to her native place of Princeton, N.J.

Long-distance communication gaps and infidelity created a void in their relationship. Now, after facing all the problems along with religion and family issues, the couple wants to get married.

Miona and Jibri Bell

South Dakota native Jibri noticed Serbian beauty Miona in the audience of his band's show in North Serbia and immediately fell for her. During one of their trips, Jibri proposed to Miona, which she accepted.

She is now excited to start life with her partner in Los Angeles, but Jibri recently moved back to South Dakota with her family. Will Miona be able to deal with this change and adapt to the situation, or will she leave him? All the drama will unfold in the new season.

Patrick and Thaís

Austin native Patrick traveled to Brazil to meet his father's side of the family, and that's when he met a Portuguese teacher on dating apps. Patrick continued meeting Thaís over several trips to Brazil, winning her heart and proposing to her eventually. Thaís, who has never been to the United States, is excited for the new phase of life.

Other Cast Members of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 are:

Kobe (Cameroon) and Emily (Salina, Kan.) Kara (Charlottesville, Va.) and Guillermo (Venezuela) Shaeeda (Trinidad and Tobago), and Bilal, (Kansas City, Mo.) Mohamed (Egypt) and Yvette (Albuquerque, N.M.) Patrick (Austin, Texas) and Thaís (Brazil)

Tune in on Sunday at 8 PM ET/PT to witness the journey of the couples and their fate on 90 Day Fiancé season 9.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar