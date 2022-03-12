Temptation Island Season 4: Meet the 4 couples of USA Network dating show

Four couples are set to test their relationship on The USA Network's upcoming show, Temptation Island Season 4. The fresh set of duos has had relationship issues and wants to sort it into a paradise inhabited by 24 hot singles.

With single males and females, the show will make the temptation tough to resist for both couples and singles with naked fun and games.

Season 4's couples belong to completely different backgrounds. Each duo is of a different age and dating style. However, all will be spending a few weeks in the tempting paradise to figure out how strong their relationship is.

Meet the four couples of 'Temptation Island' Season 4

Ashley Rodriguez & Lascelles Lagares

Ashley and Lascelles have been together for seven years and describe themselves as a power couple. The 27-year-old Lascelles is a recruiter/personal trainer, while the 26-year-old Ashley is a content producer. They live together in Queens, New York.

The couple first interacted on Instagram, with Lascelles making the first move. However, it was Ashley's idea to appear on Temptation Island to improve their relationship in terms of romance and conversations.

Iris Jardiel and Luke Wechselberger

Entrepreneurs Iris and Luke are 26 and 29, respectively. They initially met when the former was dating one of Luke's friends. The couple has been together for five years.

However, they have jealousy and trust issues in their relationship and desire to work on it on Temptation Island. In fact, if the couple emerges together and stronger after the temptation challenge, then Luke might pop the ring to Iris.

Gillian Lieberman & Edgar De Santiago

Gillian and Edgar's youngest couple of the season are 21 and 23, respectively. They have known each other since high school and have been dating for the past three years.

Edgar is a customer experience specialist, while Gillian works as a real estate agent.

Despite being very close to each other, they have temptation issues and seem prepared to face the wrath that Temptation Island is going to bring to their relationship.

Ash Lamiroult & Hania Stocker

29-year-old Ash and 30-year-old Hania are the senior-most couple on the show. They met on Instagram when the latter approached Ash, and they have been dating for a year and a half.

Ash is a writer, while Hania is a garden designer. But since the former will be moving to Brooklyn for a job, the couple wants to test their relationship on the show before getting into long distance.

Viewers can watch the episodes on Peacock the day after they release on The USA Network.

Edited by Ravi Iyer