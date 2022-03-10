Byron Baes: Meet the cast of Netflix's upcoming series

13 creative professionals from New South Wales are ready to share their lives on Netflix’s upcoming show, Byron Baes. Based in the beautiful town of Byron Bay in Australia, the show will feature the growth of the participants in their respective fields. They will be exploring the town along with enriching their talents.

The show, having premiered on March 9, will also introduce two newcomers in the town who want to gel in with the tight community of Byron Bay. Let’s take a quick look at its cast list.

Meet the cast of Byron Baes

1) Jade Kevin Foster

With 1.2 million followers on Instagram, Jade Kevin Foster has already garnered huge popularity in his country due to his talent. Alongside ravishing photoshoots, Kevin recently worked on the film The Possession.

The model, actor, and social media influencer desires to expand his reach internationally. However, he truly cherishes the small but valuable things Byron Bay has taught him.

2) Nathon Favro

With a huge fan base, The Bachelorette Australia and Bachelor in Paradise have already made it huge with their TV appearances. The celebrity is also a keen photographer and editor. He has created wonderful projects with many models.

Moreover, he also has a dog named Favor to whom he is very close. It will be interesting to see what contributions he will make to the upcoming show.

3) Alex Reid

Alex Reid (Image via Netflix)

Rumors are saying that mixed martial artist Alex Reid will be the core creator of the Byron Baes group. Famously, he used to work as a radio host at Kyle Sandilands and has also worked as a talent manager.

4) Elias Chigros

Elias is a water adventure enthusiast who loves surfing adventures and has shared a few snaps with his huge following. On his Instagram account, he has introduced himself as a mechanical sympathist amateur boxer.

The Byron Baes star is also a model and is a part of the modeling agency Kult Models.

5) Elle Watson

A businesswoman and philanthropist, Elle Watson works as the executive director of ONE. She has also handled projects as a managing partner at Providus Investments and has been a board member of the Beyond Coral Foundation.

The Monaco native is also a water baby and loves to spare some time to relax close to the water.

6) Hannah Brauer

With a profound love for the sea and art, Hannah Brauer works as the co-creative director of Bisque Traders. She is also a blogger and social media influencer.

The Byron Baes star loves traveling and has also shared her fond memories of traveling all over India and Africa.

7) Sarah Tangye

Sarah Tangye (Image via Netflix)

A newcomer to the community, the Adelaide native Sarah is a budding musician. She desires to learn as much as possible on the show Byron Baes to enter the music industry.

Inspired by 70's rock music, she often shares many of her singing videos on her Instagram account too.

8) Jessica and Lauren Johansen Bell

The sister duo, Jessica and Lauren, are also set to appear on Byron Baes. The former is a fashion designer whose dresses have been worn by the likes of Kylie Jenner, and the latter is a professional model.

9) Dave Frim and Saskia Wotton

Couple Dave and Saskia will also appear on Byron Baes. The couple loves to spend time with their loved ones but also prefer going on intimate dates together.

Saskia will also be embarking on an entrepreneurial journey with her upcoming brand MUMA World.

10) Simba Ali

Simba Ali (Image via Netflix)

Fully inclined towards spiritualism, Simba will be bringing positive vibes to the show. He once worked in a corporate office in Melbourne. However, he now practices spiritualism and believes in comprehensively flossing and nourishing the body, and has committed all of his time to this belief system.

Season 1 of Byron Baes will release a total of eight episodes on the day of its premiere, each of which will be 40-minutes-long.

Edited by Sabika