What is Byron Baes? All you need to know about Netflix's unusual reality show

Maintaining its knack for out-of-the-box content, Netflix Originals is back with yet another quirky and binge-worthy series, Byron Bae. The show features the careers, social lives, and love lives of the locals of the place, including some newcomers who are "hustling to make a go of it."

The show is set in Byron Bay, the Instagrammable epicenter of Australia’s counterculture. So viewers can expect to see some dreamy beaches, stunning sunsets, and many other creative locations.

The show will introduce viewers to Jade and Sarah, two newcomers who want to make their careers in their respective fields by gelling in with the tight-knit community of the place.

When is Byron Bae premiering?

The all-new Australian docu-soap is ready to present a sense of rejuvenation and vibrant story-telling starting March 9, 2022. The show recently launched its trailer and has introduced members Sarah and Jade. Hailing from the Gold Coast, Sarah moved to Byron to expand her career as a musician. Jade, who went viral after sharing a picture with fashion mogul Kim Kardashian on Instagram, has also come to Byron to make more meaningful connections.

In the trailer, we can spot them trying hard to mix with the Byron locals but instead, they are made to feel like an outsider. It is going to be interesting to see how they manage to rhyme with the community in the upcoming series.

The sneak peek of the series also features nearly 13 lives that range from models, influencers, talent managers, fashion designers, and musicians to a spiritual coach and a fire performer.

Viewers might recognize these baes if they closely follow most pop reality TV shows. They will be able to spot model and marketer Elias from 2018’s Love Island and Nathan from the same year’s The Bachelor.

When was Byron Bae filmed?

The show was filmed last year in Byron Bae. However, while casting for the show, the makers it described as,

"docu-soap following a feed of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best drama content, #nofilter guaranteed."

However, the show had to face a little backlash for its concept as the locals of the place were not happy with the exposure.

The upcoming series will have eight episodes with a duration of 40 minutes each.

Viewers can expect the series to be released all at once, ideal for binge-watching.

