When will RHOC Episode 11 air? Release date, air time, and more

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo. But the network didn’t return with episode 11 this week.

The last episode aired on February 16. Titled Edible Derangements, the tenth episode dealt with a clash between Noella Bergener and Emily Simpson at Shannon Beador’s house. All the ladies gathered at her house for a luncheon, where Dr. Jennifer Armstrong shared that her husband Ryne had left the previous night, but returned later.

The upcoming episode will be a continuation of the drama that occurred in the previous episode. RHOC Episode 11 will air on March 2 at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can also opt for several streaming services like Sling, Fubo, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV for the channel.

Why didn’t a new episode air this week?

Those who switched to Bravo on Wednesday night this week were left disappointed as no new episode was aired. The postponement was due to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH).

The four-part reunion episode of RHOBH Season 11 aired back-to-back on February 23. It started at 7:00 PM ET and ended at 11:00 PM ET.

What to expect from RHOC Episode 11?

The upcoming episode of RHOC is titled Wined, Dined and Ryned. Going by the title, it will majorly focus on Armstrong’s marriage and the dinner party.

The official synopsis of Episode 11 reads:

"Emily prepares for Annabelle's baptism, but struggles with her ongoing relationship issues with her father. Heather helps Gina purge her closet and finally lets go of her marriage. Noella gets some much-needed closure from her divorce proceedings, while Shannon stews over the fact that Gina said she is jealous of her.”

It further adds:

“Heather throws a dinner party for Dr. Jen and Ryne in hopes of healing their relationship, but Dr. Jen overserves herself and nearly derails the entire evening.”

In the previous episode, Simpson asked Beador whether she was jealous of Gina Kirschenheiter’s friendship with Heather Dubrow.

The new installment will show Beador discussing the conversation with partner John Janssen. A preview clip showed Simpson continuing a similar conversation with Kirschenheiter, who felt that Beador was against her being successful.

The upcoming episode will also give a glimpse of Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband Matthew Kirschenheiter. It will further show Armstrong being super drunk and ruining the part that Dubrow threw for the doctor and her husband, Ryne. The latter will be seen embarrassed of her drunk wife.

While Episode 11 will air next week, viewers can re-watch previous episodes on Bravo’s website.

