RHOC episode 11 preview: Jennifer Armstrong gets drunk at Heather Dubrow’s party and more

The latest episode of RHOC season 16 aired on Wednesday and looked like a build-up to an upcoming drama. Dr. Jennifer “Jen” Armstrong has so far been seen as a poised and less dramatic housewife on the show.

However, the new episode will see her as the drunk housewife who will slur and mumble her words at Heather Dubrow’s dinner. A preview for episode 11 featured Dubrow, Armstrong, and their husbands dining with a few more guests. The crowd didn’t include any other RHOC members, but it seemed like the remaining guests were Dubrow’s friends.

The clip showed Armstrong slurring her words when her husband Ryne Holliday got up and requested that she not continue drinking. For those unaware, the doctor’s marriage has been the topic of discussion for a couple of episodes. Holliday packed his bag and left a few days ago, but later returned. Armstrong revealed in the latest episode that the couple was planning to see a marriage councilor.

Is Shannon Beador jealous of Gina Kirschenheiter?

In episode 10, Emily Simpson instigated a conflict between Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter. The upcoming episode’s preview showed Beador talking to her boyfriend John Janssen about her and Simpson’s conversation. The latter said that Kirschenheiter felt Beador was jealous of Dubrow’s growing friendship with her.

The clip then featured Simpson having a similar conversation with Kirschenheiter, where the latter said,

“She doesn’t like the fact that I am doing well now.”

Will the upcoming episodes follow Kirschenheiter and Beador's drama? Only time will tell.

The preview also featured a familiar face, Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband Matthew Kirschenheiter. The former couple was seen at a dentist’s clinic with their daughter Sienna.

A fan's Instagram account shared a preview clip of episode 11. Watch it here.

When will RHOC episode 11 air?

The upcoming episode of RHOC episode 11 looks promising. Titled Wined, Dined and Ryned, the official synopsis reads,

"Emily prepares for Annabelle's baptism, but struggles with her ongoing relationship issues with her father. Heather helps Gina purge her closet and finally lets go of her marriage. Noella gets some much-needed closure from her divorce proceedings, while Shannon stews over the fact that Gina said she is jealous of her.”

It adds,

“Heather throws a dinner party for Dr. Jen and Ryne in hopes of healing their relationship, but Dr. Jen overserves herself and nearly derails the entire evening.”

Episode 11 is all set to air on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo. Viewers can watch the latest and previous episodes on the network’s site.

