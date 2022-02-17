“Emily is messy”: RHOC fans slam Emily Simpson for instigating conflict between Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter

The tenth episode of RHOC Season 16 was a mild dramatic episode compared to previous installments. As usual, it featured all the housewives under one roof, and this time it was Shannon Beador’s house.

After a fun and a bit of drama-filled time at Beador’s, Emily Simpson, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, and Beador met for lunch after a couple of days at a restaurant. While the trio was having a great time, Simpson asked Beador whether the latter was jealous of Heather Dubrow and Gina Kirschenheiter’s close bond.

For context, Kirschenheiter told Simpson the previous day that Beador was not happy and looked jealous. Kirschenheiter referred to the appreciation Dubrow gave her for her skin line company launch.

Viewers were not happy with Simpson and Beador’s conversation. They felt the former threw her best friend Kirschenheiter under the bus and was being messy by instigating a conflict between the two housewives.

Here’s what fans have to say about Emily Simpson

Simpson and Kirschenheiter have been the closest friends on RHOC. In fact, Simpson first appeared on the show as the latter’s friend and got promoted this season as the lead cast member. So seeing her backbiting her friend has upset fans.

They called Simpson the "pot stirrer," a phrase that Beador used to define Simpson in one of her confessionals in Episode 10.

Here’s how fans reacted:

dramabananna @dramabananna Emily throwing her best friend Gina under the bus? When is she gonna have her own storyline so she doesn’t have to stir the pot with using others? #RHOC Emily throwing her best friend Gina under the bus? When is she gonna have her own storyline so she doesn’t have to stir the pot with using others? #RHOC https://t.co/Nf2oACC7Hr

Brook @brookbowers0319 Emily is starting alot of trouble lately. I wish she would stop because I do like her and this makes her look messy. #RHOC Emily is starting alot of trouble lately. I wish she would stop because I do like her and this makes her look messy. #RHOC

E. @BElizabeth18 when are they gonna learn to stop telling Emily things? All she does is report back and stir the pot #RHOC when are they gonna learn to stop telling Emily things? All she does is report back and stir the pot #RHOC

Seaotter @Kimberl28456097 Here we go, Emily stirring the pot with Shannon #RHOC Here we go, Emily stirring the pot with Shannon #RHOC

Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021 Emily always be reaching trying to start conflict between people. It’s exhausting. #RHOC Emily always be reaching trying to start conflict between people. It’s exhausting. #RHOC

All about RHOC Episode 10

At Shannon Beador’s lunch, Armstrong shared with the housewives that her husband packed his bag and left the previous night. But he later returned. She said that they had a conversation about their relationship and that they would like to work on it.

The housewives expressed their concern and shared their experiences to show their support to Armstrong. When Noella Bergener and Simpson got involved in an argument, the conversation took a dramatic turn, leading to many leaving the table. Then came the fun part, where Dubrow and Beador got high.

Episode 10 also focused on Dubrow’s family, especially her 15-year-old daughter Katarina “Kat” Dubrow. The teenager was seen having difficulty fully embracing her sexuality, but Dubrow guided her to follow her heart.

The reality show airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

