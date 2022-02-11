RHOC Episode 10 preview: Who will Noella Bergener upset next?

RHOC Season 16 aired its ninth episode on Wednesday night, featuring the housewives back in Orange County from their Cabo trip. The highlight of the ladies’ vacation was Noella Bergener, who has upset almost everyone at Cabo.

In a preview clip for the upcoming episode, Bergener will upset Emily Simpson. The clip showed the ladies having dinner together when Dr. Jennifer Armstrong revealed that her husband had packed his bags and left the night before.

As she further mentioned that she has been crying for 13 hours, the housewives show their concern toward her. During the group conversation, Bergener brought up her divorce story once again.

She said:

“I was served with divorce papers.”

Simpson jumped in before Bergener could finish her sentence, saying:

“I know you said that many times.”

This triggered Bergener to question why she's not allowed to talk about her divorce. In response, Simpson raised her voice and said that it’s all she talks about.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Viewers can only expect more drama from RHOC Episode 10. The preview also featured Simpson in a restaurant with Shannon Beador and Armstrong where she asked Beador whether she felt jealous of Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow’s friendship.

Kirschenheiter and Dubrow decided to go to New York together in Episode 9. Only time will tell if the budding friendship will affect their old relationships or not. The preview also showed Dubrow learning that people can comment on TikTok.

The upcoming episodes will likely focus on Armstrong’s marriage. She has been taking advice from Dubrow to save her relationship with her husband, but it might soon fall apart.

When will RHOC Episode 10 air?

The title of Episode 10 is “Edible Derangements” and its official synopsis reads:

“When Shannon invites the ladies over to her home for a luncheon, Dr. Jen reveals her marriage is struggling and looks to the women for advice. Emily and Noella clash unexpectedly when Emily questions some details about her divorce. Heather spends quality time with her family, while Gina notices that not everyone is supporting her brand new venture.”

RHOC airs new episodes on Bravo every Wednesday, thus, Episode 10 will be released on February 16 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for different streaming services like Fubo, Sling, YouTube TV, Sling and DirecTV Stream.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul