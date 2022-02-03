“Heather irks me”: Fans are annoyed with RHOC star’s feud with Noella Bergener

Heather Dubrow’s Cabo trip has finally come to an end in RHOC Episode 9 after a whole lot of drama. She and Noella Bergener’s much-awaited confrontation highlighted the latest episode.
At the dinner table, Bergener confronted Dubrow for pity-inviting her on the trip. Earlier, Bergener discovered that Dubrow didn’t want her to come, but Gina Kirschenheiter had convinced her to invite the new cast member.
Responding to the allegations, Dubrow told Bergener that she didn’t pity-invite her. Further, Dubrow revealed the reason for not inviting her was that Bergerner gave Max Dubrow a p**nography gift.
Everyone was shocked, including Bergener, who tried to defend herself by saying she ordered it on Amazon. She later apologized to Dubrow, who didn’t seem to let the topic go.
Fans annoyed at Heather Dubrow’s passive-aggressive behavior
The main reason why Kirschenheiter wanted Bergener on the trip was because of her divorce. As a good friend, she wanted Bergener to have a good time and relax her mind. Viewers witnessed Bergener having meltdowns throughout the trip.
As she was going through a difficult phase, fans didn’t like the fact that Dubrow attacked her in front of all the housewives. She could have talked to Bergener privately. On top of that, all the ladies were pushing Bergener to apologize to Dubrow.
Fans felt that the millionaire wife “womansplained” the situation and wrongfully accused Bergener of gifting p*rn cards to her daughter.
What happened in RHOC Episode 9?
RHOC Episode 9 showed Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson trying to control Bergener’s behavior. Kirschenheiter was seen telling her not to overreact and let people finish speaking. She seemed angry at Bergener when she didn’t listen. She wanted to leave the conversation.
However, the trio later sorted things out and went to a sweat spa together. Bergener had a meltdown and passed out for a minute after the session.
Meanwhile, Shannon Beador and Jennifer Armstrong went with Dubrow to look at properties the latter is trying to buy at Cabo. The latest episode also sheds some light on Armstrong’s relationship with her husband, which has hit a rocky patch.
The Cabo trip had a dramatic ending and its aftermath will be featured in the upcoming episode on Bravo. The network will air RHOC’s new episode next Wednesday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).