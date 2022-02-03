“Heather irks me”: Fans are annoyed with RHOC star’s feud with Noella Bergener

Heather Dubrow’s Cabo trip has finally come to an end in RHOC Episode 9 after a whole lot of drama. She and Noella Bergener’s much-awaited confrontation highlighted the latest episode.

At the dinner table, Bergener confronted Dubrow for pity-inviting her on the trip. Earlier, Bergener discovered that Dubrow didn’t want her to come, but Gina Kirschenheiter had convinced her to invite the new cast member.

Responding to the allegations, Dubrow told Bergener that she didn’t pity-invite her. Further, Dubrow revealed the reason for not inviting her was that Bergerner gave Max Dubrow a p**nography gift.

Everyone was shocked, including Bergener, who tried to defend herself by saying she ordered it on Amazon. She later apologized to Dubrow, who didn’t seem to let the topic go.

Fans annoyed at Heather Dubrow’s passive-aggressive behavior

The main reason why Kirschenheiter wanted Bergener on the trip was because of her divorce. As a good friend, she wanted Bergener to have a good time and relax her mind. Viewers witnessed Bergener having meltdowns throughout the trip.

As she was going through a difficult phase, fans didn’t like the fact that Dubrow attacked her in front of all the housewives. She could have talked to Bergener privately. On top of that, all the ladies were pushing Bergener to apologize to Dubrow.

Fans felt that the millionaire wife “womansplained” the situation and wrongfully accused Bergener of gifting p*rn cards to her daughter.

dramabananna @dramabananna Heather is so mature that, instead of talking to Noella about the gift, she told the rest of the women. And then used it to call her out with the army women all on her side #RHOC Heather is so mature that, instead of talking to Noella about the gift, she told the rest of the women. And then used it to call her out with the army women all on her side #RHOC

Justin @JustinPolls7 . #rhoc This cast demanding Noella to apologize to Heather… I’m disgusted to my core This cast demanding Noella to apologize to Heather… I’m disgusted to my core😳. #rhoc https://t.co/cnKwm4Vp4U

redgirlme @Redgirlme Ugh the Heather explanations. She’s such a womanspaliner #rhoc Ugh the Heather explanations. She’s such a womanspaliner #rhoc

K.Laverne @ewcdelta00 Heather’s arguments are laced with passive aggressiveness wrapped in hard condescending tones…..but Noella is a lose cannon, sooooo yeah… #RHOC Heather’s arguments are laced with passive aggressiveness wrapped in hard condescending tones…..but Noella is a lose cannon, sooooo yeah…#RHOC https://t.co/bSYzkO0Bv6

Timmy @iggystan4 Why did heather say she had an issue with the cards to everyone BUT noella? #RHOC Why did heather say she had an issue with the cards to everyone BUT noella? #RHOC

Denise F*cking Richards🧚🏽 @BeenieHilton



#RHOC How is Noella being calculated? She didn’t even know Heather was upset about it until now. How is Noella being calculated? She didn’t even know Heather was upset about it until now.#RHOC

isthisreality724 @isthisreality71 Heather is a B. She always has an excuse for her rudeness. She thinks she is so much better than and the boss of everyone. Noella made a terrible mistake. But after hearing the error, you try to make her a irresponsible parent?And the friend. Shut the eff up! #RHOC Heather is a B. She always has an excuse for her rudeness. She thinks she is so much better than and the boss of everyone. Noella made a terrible mistake. But after hearing the error, you try to make her a irresponsible parent?And the friend. Shut the eff up! #RHOC https://t.co/UhxEe0rzZ7

What happened in RHOC Episode 9?

RHOC Episode 9 showed Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson trying to control Bergener’s behavior. Kirschenheiter was seen telling her not to overreact and let people finish speaking. She seemed angry at Bergener when she didn’t listen. She wanted to leave the conversation.

However, the trio later sorted things out and went to a sweat spa together. Bergener had a meltdown and passed out for a minute after the session.

Meanwhile, Shannon Beador and Jennifer Armstrong went with Dubrow to look at properties the latter is trying to buy at Cabo. The latest episode also sheds some light on Armstrong’s relationship with her husband, which has hit a rocky patch.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Cabo trip had a dramatic ending and its aftermath will be featured in the upcoming episode on Bravo. The network will air RHOC’s new episode next Wednesday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Srijan Sen