“Noella crashed Heather’s trip?”: 'RHOC' fans react to Noella Bergener showing up at Cabo trip uninvited

The drama in RHOC Season 16 is leveling up with each episode. In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Noella Bergener crashing Heather Dubrow’s girls' trip to Cabo.

The latest episode, which aired on Wednesday, showed Dubrow inviting all the ladies on her trip, except Shannon Beador and Bergener. Episode 6 ended with Dubrow telling Emily Simpson that she didn't want Bergener on her vacation as the newcomer had spread lies about her.

However, the end credit clip of the sixth episode featured Bergener showing up at Cabo. Going by Dubrow’s expression, she was clearly not expecting Noella crashing her trip. While some fans were shocked, others cheered Bergener for this move.

Netizens compare Noella Bergener to Jill Zarin

Dubrow and Bergener’s confrontation in episode 6 didn’t go well, leading to the former giving a cold shoulder to the other at her own party.

At Dubrow’s daughter’s book launch event, Simpson asked Bergener about the Cabo trip, who disclosed that she hadn't been invited.

After seeing Bergener show up at Dubrow’s trip in Episode 7 preview, fans are comparing her to Jill Zarin from Real Housewives of New York City. She once crashed a bachelorette trip, which was later named “Scary Island.”

Check out how netizens reacted to Bergener’s move:

What happened in ‘RHOC’ Episode 6?

RHOC Episode 6 kickstarted with Dubrow organizing her daughter’s first book launch event where all the housewives were invited.

Beador was seen in Nashville with her daughters visiting her mother, while Bergener was invited at Dubrow’s for a chat about the issues between them. Unfortunately, nothing good came out of the conversation.

The highlight of RHOC episode 6 was Simpson. At first, she was seen eating a turkey sandwich in a sauna room with Dubrow and Jen Armstrong. Later, she got super drunk at the book launch event and was forcing Armstrong to admit that she married her ex-husband for money. She even tried to convince Dubrow to invite Bergener to the girls’ trip.

